Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Prison

Katrina Fay Shanks, 28, 2902 N. 12th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Division 6

Judge Rebecca Spencer

Jailed

Dartanyan D. Franklin, 37, 1306 Penn St., 30 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing.

Zachary Dale Bernard, 28, 725 S. 17th St., 17 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit device with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.

Suspended sentence

Derek Thompson, 39, 3617 Gene Field Road, one year probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.

Nicole Marie Farrow, 41, 701 S. 40th St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.

Dustin Dean Jones, 41, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harmony N. Brown, 21, 718 S. 15th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.

Jeremy Shawn Murphy, 48, 317 E. Missouri Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.

Teon J. Root, 41, 301 S. Tenth St., one year probation for misdemeanor sexual misconduct and court costs waived.

Fined

Matthew A. Youtsy, 40, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, $100 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Earle Kieffer Jr., 23, Savannah, Missouri, $75.50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Dartanyan D. Franklin, 37, 1306 Penn St., $25 fine for misdemeanor stealing.