Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Jakey Allen Mitchell, 43, 501 Faraon St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony trafficking drugs and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Derek Lee Fitzpatrick, 39, 1505 N. 36th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Landon James Shalz, 28, Wathena, Kansas, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Dakota James Montague, 27, 2906 Sacramento St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Leo Ray Shoemaker, 50, 1801 Jones St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Jesse Nelson Wingard, 28, 3004 Seneca St., four years of probation for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Michele M. Cline, 35, 2802 S. 20th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Andrew Wayne Ivy, 35, Savannah, Missouri, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Andrew Wayne Ivy, 35, Savannah, Missouri, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Andrew Wayne Ivy, 35, Savannah, Missouri, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle.
Mary Beth Silvey, 45, 3111 Felix St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance.
Mary Beth Silvey, 45, 3111 Felix St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence
Harvey Smith Jr., 45, 1508 Dewey Ave., four years of probation for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Rodney L. Stockstill Jr., 40, 2221 S. 13th St., three years of probation for felony resisting or interfering with arrest and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Mary Beth Silvey, 45, 3111 Felix St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing.
Fined
Mary Beth Silvey, 45, 3111 Felix St., $100 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Douglish Maul, 39, 611 S. Seventh St., $150 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Daniel Kellogg (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Victoria Rose Ogden, 19, 819 E. Hyde Park Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Fined
Chance Michael Cardwell, 26, Agency, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Jacy Hinckley, 45, 2406 Pacific St., $50 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Jailed
Whitney C. Picard, 33, Shannon City, Iowa, five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.
John Edward Reynolds, 47, 3527 Olive St., five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for five days served.
Suspended sentence
Timothy Mitchell Clark, 41, 2902 Lafayette St., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation involving child support/public assistance information and court costs waived.
Fined
Joshua Ronald Lane, 41, Leavenworth, Kansas, $400 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Prison
Derek Lee Fitzpatrick, 39, 1505 N. 36th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jailed
Henry Marvin Wilfong III, 35, 314 Elizabeth St., 45 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
Randi N. Lukehart, 41, 2909 Union St., 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 15 days served.
Suspended sentence
Terry Ray Bulla Jr., 31, 217 N. 13th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor property damage.
Scott Alan Clayter, 52, 3310 Monterey St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Tabatha Ann Martin, 34, 703 S. 13th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Allen A. Scholtens, 33, Atchison, Kansas, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Kerry Alan Grabill, 49, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Samuel R. Mabery, 33, Fredericktown, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Nathan R. Stewart, 24, 5513 Rock Springs Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor careless driving involving an accident.
Lachelle Lynn Schmitt, 39, 2523 Messanie St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Tyler James Mosimann, 24, Bethany, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
