Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentence
Ashley Nicole Egbert, 36, 2406 Jules St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Jailed
Jay Junior Riddle III, 20, 2726 S. 22nd St., 55 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 55 days served and court costs waived.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Madison P. West, 34, Independence, Missouri, 35 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 35 days served and court costs waived.
Fined
Anthony Hernandez Esquilin, 33, 5421 Pickett Road, $10 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Jailed
Tosha Nichol Grosvernor, 39, Helena, Missouri, two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Cecilia Rachel Palmer, 26, 5124 Miller Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
Sakenya Dena Williams, 34, 1717 Edmond St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing.
Delesha Nashay Heastan, 37, 3420 Messanie St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Seth Ren Jenkins, 33, no address provided, 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 14 days served and court costs waived.
Nina A. Nordin-Owens, 41, 3636 Duncan St., nine days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor interference with legal process with credit given for nine days served and court costs waived.
Andrea Jene Wolf, 42, 815 Trevillian Drive, 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
Michael P. Moore, 41, 2818 N. Seventh St., 34 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 34 days served.
Alec Michael Wall, 30, 2210 Faraon St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Trevor Justin Langley, 35, 6518 Brown St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Nina A. Nordin-Owens, 41, 3636 Duncan St., six months of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
David J. Cain, 37, Kearney, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Caleb Jason Hux, 31, 1915 Pat Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jeremy Wryland Ackerman, 35, 6612 Mack St., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
