Levi Santa-Cruz, 42, Stanberry, Missouri, three years of probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca SpencerJailed
Danny Ira Buckler Jr., address not provided, 1400 N. 13th St., five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for five days served.
Jeffery T. Gotts, 422 1/2 Thompson St., 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with credit given for 14 days served and court costs waived.
Michael Anthony Knutter, not provided, 2711 S.W. Karen Lane, 13 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 13 days served and court costs waived.
Alfred Demond Green, not provided, 902 S. 17th St., four months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Walter Warren Lomax Jr., not provided, 3401 Faraon, four years of probation for felony non-support and court costs waived.
Marlanga R. Mihkel, not provided, 520 N. 10th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle in a careless manner involving an accident and court costs waived.
Jeremy T. Higgins, not provided, 3803 S.W. Christie Terrace, one year of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Moeez Z. Siddique, not provided, 3904 Remington Court, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Fined
Charles Joseph Schenecker, not provided, 1311 S. 24th St., $128.50 fine for misdemeanor first-degree trespass.
