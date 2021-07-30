Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Miguel N. Coreas, 39, 4301 N. Hillview Circle, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony child molestation and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Jordan Michael Conrad, 33, 1028 Court St., four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentence
Bryon M. Bracken, 35, 704 Woodson St., three years probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Montana Benjamin Vollintine, 19, 1921 Jones St., 49 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle with credit given for 46 days served.
Suspended sentence
Amber D. Durbin, 40, 1824 S. 38th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Damien Michael Danberry, 30, 2006 Messanie St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Anna M. Harris, 48, 2901 Edmond St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Miranda Kay Hicks, 33, 2703 Renick St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Donna Austin, 67, 3901 S. 33rd St., six months of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
Stephen M. Richard, 50, 3706 Robin Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Jaime L. Kretzer, 34, Gower, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
De’Janae L. Dodds, 23, Kansas City, Missouri, $200 fine for misdemeanor stealing.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Shelby James Reed, 31, 1017 Lincoln St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Shaunte G. Lanham, 29, 912 S. 16th St., two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Shelby James Reed, 31, 1017 Lincoln St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fraudulent use of credit/debit device with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Casey Daniel Steen, 31, 2312 S. 12th St., 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 15 days served and court costs waived.
Cary Malick Goldsby, 33, 430 ½ N. 17th St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
Brandon Michael Balsamo, 41, 3521 N. Third St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
James Earl Artis-Bey, 45, 1220 Fourth Ave., 16 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 16 days served and court costs waived.
Kaliff Kevin Kirkendoll, 29, 4513 Rock Springs Road, 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Kaliff Kevin Kirkendoll, 29, 4513 Rock Springs Road, 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Kaliff Kevin Kirkendoll, 29, 4513 Rock Springs Road, 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest.
Leroy Alvin Clampitt, 49, King City, Missouri, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor passing a bad check.
Suspended sentence
Erica Lynn Shipps, 41, 5518 King Hill Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Jasiel Santiesterbangarzon, 37, 1815 Penn St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Stephen Charles Blakley, 39, 912 N. 24th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Shawnese Jasmine Nich Lark, 27, 1120 N. 12th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Jason Kent Maier, 39, 2209 S. 28th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Bradley D. Mason, 44, 2207 Penn St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Tara Ann Waggoner, 36, 2508 Cardinal Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Zachary Lett, 28, 1229 N. 12th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jalisa Elizabeth Ann Irvin, 32, 2815 S. 19th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Nicholas Alexander Guthrie, 28, 2910 S. 36th Place, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Nicholas Alexander Guthrie, 28, 2910 S. 36th Place, two years of probation for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.
Kevin William Rucker, 28, 1801 Faraon St., one year of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
Jordan Westan Wimble, 21, 1527 S. 14th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Nassiera Lashawn Jones Jr., 29, 1802 Howard St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Dewayne Lamont Wright, 38, 811 S. 17th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Alexander Joseph Harter, 29, 1104 S. 20th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
John D. Frump, 74, 2405 Big Pine Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Mary Jane Dotson, 40, 629 S. Eighth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Tee Jay Reed, 45, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Charles Edward Fowler Jr., 39, 2812 Sherman Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and court costs waived.
Kaleb William Jameson, 23, Faucett, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Swift E. Pridgen, 50, Easton, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Toiya Renee Hughes, 47, 1403 Sylvanie St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Cameron Nicholas Rhoads, 22, Agency, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor careless driving.
Leon Jackson Jr., 59, 3220 Mitchell Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Erin D. Lewis, 38, Agency, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to drive on the right half of roadway with sufficient width.
Brandon Scott Simpson, 33, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Laci P. Glidewell, 32, 3902 Mansfield Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Fined
Johnathan A. Roberts, 27, Dekalb, Missouri, $28.50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Judge Keith Marquart (sitting)
Suspended sentence
John Wayne Rothwell, 53, 3611 Lafayette St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Jacob Dalton Nunn, 24, Greenbrier, Tennessee, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
