Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Kevin M. Daniels Jr., 23, 418 S. 20th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Amanda D. Jenkins, 30, 1714 Pine St., 226 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 226 days served and court costs waived.
Daniel J. Kazluski, 58, 4107 Cook Road, two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor disturbing the peace with credit given for two days served.
Devons L. Mabins, 23, 817 Monterey St., 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 28 days served and court costs waived.
Michael Lee Marshoff, 33, 227 W. Indiana Ave., 112 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for seven days served.
Danny Ray Justus Jr., 29, 501 Faraon St., 84 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for three days served and court costs waived.
Shon Michael Sprake, 47, 205 Yale St., 84 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for 36 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Amber Jo Moore-Ruminer, 32, Grant City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Samuel E. Burleson, 42, Bashor, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Edwin Doc Dennis, 35, 4206 Hillview Drive, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Leslie Wayne Potts, 34, Rosendale, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Kattie Nicole Sansone, 35, 2620 Folsom St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Connor J. Kline, 26, Wathena, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Kelsey Dawn Dawson, 23, 3008 Faraon St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Eric Tyler Atkins, 29, 5609 Candleberry Drive, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Dominic Learae Hecker, 29, 1723 Prospect Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
John Luke Szesny, 28, 719 S. 14th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jesse James Flores, 20, Cameron, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Taylor Lynn Reynolds, 29, Savannah, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Hunter Jameson Maxwell Bibb, 23, 6520 Grant St., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
Dalton James Cameron, 38, Hot Springs, South Dakota, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Eric Jose Ortiz, 28, Topeka, Kansas, $49 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Keaton James Lee Roscoe, 19, 2518 Flintstone Drive, $300.50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Michael O. Brisby, 34, 1615 Olive St., $300 fine for misdemeanor stealing.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Jerame James Jones, 39, 6316 Sherman St., 52 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fraudulent use of credit/debit device with credit given for 52 days served and court costs waived.
Dominic Eugene Johnson, 36, 701 N. Ninth St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
Sean R. Pennock, 34, 2800 Stockyards Expressway, 26 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 26 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Michael O. Brisby, 34, 1615 Olive St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Charles Thomas Owens, 44, 7601 King Hill Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Delbert Ray Kerns, 43, 1206 Fifth Ave., $25 fine for misdemeanor trespassing and court costs waived.
Judge Keith Marquart (sitting)
Fined
Efres Ruben, 32, 715 Concord St., $300 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
