Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
William Guy Allen, 67, 3212 Coachlight Place, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony enticement/attempted enticement of a child and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Robert Lee Watson, 50, 1817 Mitchell Ave., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
Robert Lee Watson, 50, 1817 Mitchell Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony leaving the scene of an accident.
Jailed
Kylee Kay-Sandra Peterson, 19, Chickasha, Oklahoma, 50 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft with credit given for 50 days served.
Robert Lee Watson, 50, 1817 Mitchell Ave., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Suspended sentence
Kylee Kay-Sandra Peterson, 19, Chickasha, Oklahoma, four years of probation for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Cary Malick Goldsby, 33, 430 1/2 N. 17th St., five years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Harold Franklin Frazer, 47, 1909 N. Fourth St., seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault.
Tryston G. Williams, 36, 720 Shady Ave., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Shane Paul Williams, 35, 1209 Angelique St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault.
Robert L. Justus III, 37, Maysville, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jamithunn Andrew McNeely, 34, 3812 Miller Road, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Travis Eugene Barnett, 39, 116 S. 13th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
David Franklin Bunton III, 31, Kansas City, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting or interfering with arrest and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Christopher Lee Covington, 44, Rea, Missouri, one year in Buchanan County Jail for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Bernard L. Whetstine, 32, 1216 Felix St., 134 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor receiving stolen property with credit given for 134 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Adam L. Davis, 46, 612 Shady Ave., three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Jasper H. Jernigan, 65, 61 Empire Lane, three years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Larry Tyrone Williams Sr., 58, 523 Virginia St., five years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Shane William Reynolds, 41, 5700 S.W. Lakefront Lane, 14 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 14 day served and court costs waived.
Terry Lee Michael Labrozzi, 23, 2505 Bittersweet Lane, five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.
Shane Paul Williams, 35, 1209 Angelique St., 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for three days served and court costs waived.
Skyler Jordan Smith, 26, 6602 Belding St., 25 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 25 days served and court costs waived.
Joshua Dean Burks, 42, 1614 Beattie St., five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for five days served.
Blaine S. Kunzler, 39, 1015 S.W. Parker Road, 27 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 27 days served and court costs waived.
Paul Anthony Tracy, 28, 1724 Fifth Ave., nine days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for nine days served and court costs waived.
Terry Lee Michael Labrozzi, 23, 2505 Bittersweet Lane, five days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.
Jeffery David Thomas, 49, 606 S. 15th St., 149 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 149 days served and court costs waived.
Michael D. Bayer, 37, 3305 Faraon St., 80 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 80 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Spencer C. Jones, 33, 4607 Savannah Road, two years probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Wesley Guy Hamilton, 24, Chillicothe, Missouri, one year probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Kevin L. Steeby II, 27, Agency, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Gregory T. Silvey, 31, 6527 Ridgeway St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Tasha Diane Cox, 36, Albany, New York, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Caressa J. Ordonez, 32, Winston, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Preston M. Foster, 25, 2018 N. Second St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Ulises Guerrero Ortiz, 17, 820 Vine St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Kenneth Charles Stock, 60, 1402 S. 25th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
Lana K. Nolan, 43, 1340 S. 24th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Catrina Ann Tworek, 39, 1302 Northwood Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Caylee B. Lance, 32, Fillmore, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Kenton Ray Sherer, 31, 2349 S. 13th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Sheih Lynn Moore, 25, 1302 Northwood Drive, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Max Jacob McLeod, 24, 1220 N. Eighth St., 90 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 90 days served and court costs waived.
Justin Lucas Hendrix, 38, 2811 S. 18th St., four months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport.
Dalton Rahe Lewis, 30, 2429 Doniphan Ave., 145 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 145 days served.
Omar Cisneros-Torres, 61, 1815 Dewey Ave., one day in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for one day served.
Suspended sentence
Amber Marie Brant, 29, Savannah, Missouri, six months probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Ricky A. Pauley, 37, Milan, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Daniel Blair Kline, 39, Country Club, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Lauren Renee Gardner, 37, 2510 Oak St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and court costs waived.
Tyrai M. Skeen, 28, 2902 Jules St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
James H. Justus Jr., 26, 1605 Faraon St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Amy E. Hunter, 40, 1412 S. 14th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Ferroll Barber, 42, 4502 S.E. US Highway 169, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Fined
Starla K. Balabon, 58, 3647 Gene Field Road, $50 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Skyler Jordan Smith, 26, 6602 Belding St., $100 fine for misdemeanor stealing.
