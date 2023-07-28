Georgia Lynne Linder, 6508 S. 3rd St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony forgery and misdemeanor passing a bad check with credit given for 76 days served and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Mika Jay Henderson, 119 Parkwood St., nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and felony unlawful possession of a firearm with credit given for 37 days served.
Natasha Chasity Marie Andrew, 1708 Pine, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor operating a vehicle in a careless manner and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Suspended sentence
Glenn Wayne Gray, 6615 Brown St., four years of probation for felony third-degree domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Andrew Lee Gillespie, 411 Kentucky, four years of probation for felony stealing with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Derrick Eugen Wilson, 2420 Penn St., four years of probation for felony unlawful use of weapon and 30 days to pay court costs an fees.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Benjamin Astorga 710 N. 24th St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 29 days served and court costs waived.
Joey Allen Ezell Jr., 2628 Olive St., 18 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 18 days served and court costs waived.
Bruce Wayne Thompson, 601 S. 20th St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor non-support with credit given for 30 days served.
Suspended sentence
Sean M. McClatchey, Indianola, Iowa, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Trai Michael Dalo Limley, 1705 5th Ave., four years of probation for felony non-support and court costs waived.
Carly Jane Cotter, 1223 5th Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Bradley Lee Osborn, 3906 Oakland Rd., two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Fawn Marie Broadus, address not provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and court costs waived.
Stephanie Armitta Castle, 2001 S. 13th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Robin Leigh King, 1507 6th Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Darwin Posadas Acosta, Kansas City, Missouri, $75 fine for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Jaimien Taylor Tolbert, Savannah, Missouri, $75 fine for probation violation and misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
