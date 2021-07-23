Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Tiffany Ball, 29, 501 Faraon St., three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Frederick A. Putnam, 57, 417 Mobile Lane, seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections for enticement/attempted enticement of a child and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Samantha J. Foster, 29, Atchison, Kansas, 30 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Wayne Franklin Brown, 54, Saint Louis, Missouri, 60 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony driving with suspended/revoked license and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jacob C. Carrel, 26, 5124 Miller Road, 60 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor interfering with arrest with credit given for 60 days served.
Suspended sentence
James Chas Galloway, 35, 635 Mount Mora Road, five years probation for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
James Chas Galloway, 35, 635 Mount Mora Road, five years probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Jerrie Jones, 56, 2811 S. 18th St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Jacob C. Carrel, 26, 5124 Miller Road, four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Gage Austin Dotson, 22, 714 Powell St., four years probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Donald Carter Sipes, 28, Savannah, Missouri, four years probation for felony leaving the scene of an accident and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Donald Carter Sipes, 28, Savannah, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Louis M. Halter, 62, no address provided, three years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Fined
Tiffany Ball, 29, 501 Faraon St., $200 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Jailed
Christopher M. Hart, 49, 2634 Olive St., two days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for two days served.
Suspended sentence
Christopher M. Hart, 49, 2634 Olive St., two years probation for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Janelle Rae Dell, 59, Agency, Missouri, five years probation for felony stealing.
Creed Patrick Campbell, 38, 5707 Amazonia Road, three years probation for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Nicholas B. Wohlgemuth, 42, 3328 Locust St., three days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirements with credit given for three days served and court costs waived.
Gary Wayne Hatfield II, 47, 1622 S. 11th St., one year probation for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 71 days served and court costs waived.
Richard Scott Mooney, 31, Kansas City, Missouri, 119 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 49 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Nathan S. Davis, 20, 815 N. 24th St., one year probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Ledorian Demont Robinson, 29, Jefferson City, Missouri, one year probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
Maurice Donnell Smith, 40, 2420 Patee St., four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jacob Alan Rasco Harris, 31, Blue Springs, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Elizabeth Ann Becerra, 32, 1908 S. 24th St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Anya U. Holmes, 47, Kansas City, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Verda A. Meyer, 46, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, one year probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Jamie Ray Barnes, 53, 419 Michigan St., six months probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Fined
Derek Alan Deal, 43, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, $100 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
