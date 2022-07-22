Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Tyson Lee Martin, 21, 3027 Felix St., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jameson Arthur Owens, 37, Jefferson City, Missouri, five years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Richard Paul Kay Jr., 34, 501 Faraon St., three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death.
Richard Paul Kay Jr., 34, 501 Faraon St., three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony leaving the scene of an accident where property damage exceeded $1,000 and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Timothy W. Bowers, 42, 3808 Patee St., 90 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creation substantial risk of injury or death with credit given for 31 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Tyson Lee Martin, 21, 3027 Felix St., 90 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 90 days served.
Suspended sentence
Mark S. Attebury Jr., 37, 217 E. Missouri Ave., four years probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Jason Mark Waddell, 39, 624 N. 16th St., five years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jason Mark Waddell, 39, 624 N. 16th St., five years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault.
Ramon J. Robinson, 24, 2328 S. 13th St., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle.
Suspended sentence
Devon Sheppard, 24, 2700 S. 36th St., two years probation for misdemeanor stealing.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Andre Montreal Turner, 34, 6018 Savannah Road, three months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 36 days served and court costs waived.
Chantel Todd-Mace, 31, 709 Hamburg Ave., 40 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 40 days served.
Suspended sentence
Curtis L. McKee, 26, Buckner, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Jeremiah Jackson, 28, 2703 Melrose Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
J-Kan Wasan, 33, Ottumwa, Iowa, $500 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Cecilia Rachel Palmer, 26, 5124 Miller Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Christopher A. Stewart, 39, Kansas City, Missouri, nine months in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for any days served and court costs waived.
James Lee Bannister, 33, 833 S. 22nd St., 17 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 17 days served and court costs waived.
Raymond Severo Wilder, 49, 2817 Jules St., 30 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Cory Stephen Martin, 33, 203 S.W. Keck Lane, 16 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 16 days served.
Cory Stephen Martin, 33, 203 S.W. Keck Lane, 13 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 13 day served and court costs waived.
Dustan Lee Youngs, 32, 2028 Highly St., one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.
William J. Washington Jr., 38, 1606 Buchanan St., 11 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 11 days served and court costs waived.
Caleb Jason Hux, 31, 1915 Pat Drive, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 30 days served.
Malachi D. Grieme, 26, Savannah, Missouri, 50 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 50 days served.
Suspended sentence
Devin Daniel Orban, 30, no address provided, two years probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
James Nathan Anderson, 44, no address provided, two years probation for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.
Eric Wayne Merritt, 38, Camdenton, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Dean Edward Scofield, 43, 11430 S.W. U.S. Highway 59, four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jaron Varteze Levels, 21, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Brandon Aaron Dixon, 33, 2506 Meadow Trail, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Kathleen M. Schwabe, 28, 5012 S. Mission Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Kyle Thomas Grier, 19, 1506 S. Riverside Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Fined
David A. Jerde, 66, 525 St. Joseph Ave., $151.50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Jordan A. Eggman, 26, 3328 Locust St., $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
