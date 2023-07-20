Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Prison
Benjamin Astorga, 710 N. 24th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death.
Jailed
James Chas Galloway, 635 Mount Mora Rd., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and felony stealing with credit given 89 days served.
James Chas Galloway, 635 Mount Mora Rd., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and felony second-degree burglary with credit given 71 days served.
Caleb Christopher Kerns, 3809 Terrace Ave., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death with credit given for 48 days served.
Suspended sentence
Samuel D. Trueblood, Wathena, Kansas, four years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Prison
David Anthony Lopez III, 1015 S. 17th, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for probation violation and felony first-degree property damage.
Suspended sentence
Seth Lee Richey, 6107 Ingersol Rd., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Harold A. Owens, 3318 Grandview Dr., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
Jailed
Richard Scott Mooney, 33, address not provided, 139 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony non-support with credit given for 139 days served.
Richard E. Jones, address not provided, 281 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor third-degree terrorist threat with credit given for 281 days served and court costs waived.
Bradley Eugene Russell, 1202 Angelique St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended with credit given for three days served.
Rex Jones II, 2416 Walnut St., two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for two days served and fined $250.
Ian S. Jett, 2201 N. Leonard, 180 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 31 days served.
Suspended sentence
Whitley Amanda Courtney, 1524 Sacramento St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Andrew E. Klepees, 1611 Gooding Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Luis C. Miguel, 3277 Locust St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Matthew B. Kneib, 804 Garden St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Bobby Gene Hall, Wathena, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Alexis Marie Pittsenbarger, 1526 Savannah Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Cole E. McElfresh, Rushville, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Emery Lorine Archdekin, 1727 S. 20th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Alejandro GC Munguia, 903 S. 26th St., $300 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and $78.50 fine for misdemeanor owner operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Lal R. Hngak, 1801 N. 36th St., $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Randall J. Stout, address not provided, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult.
Suspended sentence
Carlos E. Calvario, 2111 Washington Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Lawrence Joseph Gardner, 2510 Oak, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Mitchell B. Ray, 822 S. Belt Hwy Lot 46, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Robert Nathan McCoy, 1311 S. 20th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Ronald Dale Geiger, 4319 Hidden Valley Dr., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Jonathan Ray Hatheway, 2302 N. 7th St., four years of probation for felony non-support and court costs waived.
Daniel W. Ingram, 201 Oberlin St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Aliud Flores Herrera, Kansas City, Kansas, $75 fine for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Ernest Geoffroy III, Rushville, Missouri, $75 fine for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Reed James Fuller, 6414 Brown St., $25 fine for misdemeanor owner operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
