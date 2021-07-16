Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Jailed
Jeremiah Lynn Latour, 29, 1433 N. 13th St., 30 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 30 days served.
Suspended sentence
Christopher Douglas Armour, 39, 1300 S. 11th St., three years probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Matthew S. Hanway, 53, Gower, Missouri, three years probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Crystal D. Amos, 35, 3116 Joyce Lane, four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Remington Levi Couch, 24, De Kalb, Missouri, five years probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Jason Linar Arias-Romero, 20, 2308 Dewey St., six months probation for misdemeanor assault.
Willis Jackson Hartman III, 33, 844 S. 19th St., six months probation for misdemeanor failure to comply with Halloween related restrictions for sex offenders.
Morgan Anthony Smock, 38, Liberty, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Victoria D. Hanway, 24, Agency, Missouri, six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
David Robert Stephens, 44, 1911 S. 17th St., two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Tajuane T. Stephenson, 25, 602 Harmon St., two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Richard Scott Mooney, 31, Kansas City, Missouri, four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Justo M. Rodriguez, 34, 609 N. 11th St., $128.50 fine for misdemeanor property damage.
Patrick Allen Kuehner, 56, 5914 Pleasant Ave., $313 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Division 6
Judge Keith Marquart (sitting)
Jailed
Tluang Lian, 48, 1703 N. 36th St., 10 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for one day served.
Fined
Tluang Lian, 48, 1703 N. 36th St., $100 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
