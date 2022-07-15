Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Ricky G. Phinney, 53, 214 E. Linn St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jailed
James Lee Bannister, 33, 833 S. 22nd St., 46 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 46 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Ryan Colton Tyler, 19, 1608 Francis St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for any days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Jailed
Nicholas Reed Powell, 30, 709 Hamburg St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 11 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Caleb Jason Hux, 31, 1915 Pat Drive, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for all days served.
Suspended sentence
Timothy F. Ingrim, 46, 3723 Woodlawn Terrace, three years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Tyler James Pritchett, 29, 7024 Marie St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Travis W. Mann, 39, Kansas City, Kansas, four days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for four days served.
Andre Montreal Turner, 34, 6018 Savannah Road, three months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 36 days served and court costs waived.
Duane Kenneth Lorion-Clark, 39, 2010 S. Ninth St., 78 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 78 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Briley Fennell, 21, 6211 Brown St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Dean Edward Scofield, 43, 11430 S.W. U.S. Highway 59, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Trevor Dillon Harris, 31, 2310 S. 14th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Travis Eugene Bellomy II, 28, 315 W. Walter Lane, one year of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Judge Patrick Robb (sitting)
Fined
Cody Lee Joswick, 23, no address provided, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Cody Lee Joswick, 23, no address provided, $10 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Judge Daniel Kellogg (sitting)
Fined
Sylvanus Antonio Naje Moore, 26, Independence, Missouri, $300 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
