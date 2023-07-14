Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Suspended sentence
Justin Dean Silverheels, age not provided, 209 Massachusetts St., four years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm with 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
Jailed
Brian David Grooms, age not provided, 204 S. 14th St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of order of protection for adult with credit given for 30 days served.
Slade Allen Miller, age not provided, 6205 Eureka St., 183 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 183 days served and court costs waived.
William Lester Bayer Jr., age not provided, 818 S. 16th St., five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Matthew Brian Pierson, age not provided, Kansas City, Missouri, three months of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check.
Charles L. Blazer, age not provided, 5701 SW Lakefront Ln., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Andrea L. Sisk, age not provided, 302 N. 8th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Alan Lee Redburn, age not provided, 105 Country Ln., one year of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.
Chance Michael Cardwell, age not provided, 2707 Sacramento, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Patrick Michael Rivera, age not provided, 3217 Grandview Dr., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Montana Benjamin Vollintine, age not provided, 425 N. 25th, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Nicholas Thomas Walker Jr., age not provided, Forest City, Missouri, three months of probation for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Dakota Austin Belcher, not provided, 1513 4th Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Timothy Wayne Robertson, age not provided, 2705 Monterey St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Christopher C. Denney, age not provided, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Charles Brian Hord, age not provided, Faucett, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Edward Lee Downey Jr., age not provided, 3309 Doniphan Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check.
Timothy James Crabtree, age not provided, 3603 Gene Field, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Jack Leroy Frazier, age not provided, 3014 S. 19th St., $75.50 fine for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
Daniel D. Sanders, age not provided, Kansas City, Missouri, $201.50 fine for misdemeanor driving while license revoked/suspended.
Ronald Dale Geiger, age not provided, 4319 Hidden Valley Dr., $300 fine for misdemeanor operating vehicle on highway without a valid license.
