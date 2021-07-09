Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Suspended sentence
Quinton Ray Swartz, 24, 1334 S. 15th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Quinton Ray Swartz, 24, 1334 S. 15th St., four years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Ryan L. Swearer, 43, Sacramento, California, two years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay court costs.
Brian Pummell, 28, Kissee Mills, Missouri, five years of probation for felony deceptive business practices and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Samuel Alan Schneeflock, 33, Savannah, Missouri, 45 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 45 days served and court costs waived.
Alicia Marie Johnson, 18, Marshall, Missouri, one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.
Luis Arturo Nieves-Rosa, 34, 1209 Angelique St., 13 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 13 days served.
Michael L. York, 39, 301 Yale St., 25 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 25 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Mike Lawrence, 26, 719 S. 14th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Robert Cecil Lona Jr., 27, 2102 Messanie St., one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Robert Cecil Lona Jr., 27, 2102 Messanie St., one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Matthew D. Nelson, 49, 819 Harmon St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Fined
Luis Arturo Nieves-Rosa, 34, 1209 Angelique St., $1,000 fine for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Kelsey A. Thomas, 31, Falls City, Nebraska, $50 fine for misdemeanor littering.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Jamie Lee Sollars, 40, 2019 Francis St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
