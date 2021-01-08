Division 3 |
Judge Patrick Robb
Suspended sentence
Richard D. Terhune, 48, 3203 S. 22nd St., four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4 |
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Richard Mark Cotton, 51, Oregon, Missouri, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Joshua Ryan Lattin, 31, 1118 S. 20th St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony enticement/attempted enticement of a child and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Rydell Carlos Rawls, 35, 625 S. 17th St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Jeffrey Owen Betts, 54, 9 Stratford Place, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Travis S. Nance, 42, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, four years of probation for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5 |
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Tyrone Ford, 31, no address provided, 38 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 38 days served.
Suspended sentence
Andrew John Orton, 32, no address provided, one year of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and court costs waived.
Andrew John Orton, 32, no address provided, one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Dee Ali Atieh, 39, 3129 Nanette Drive, six months of probation for misdemeanor disturbing the peace.
Kialfa Marquetta Harrison, 44, 2937 Jules St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Jordan W. Clark, 28, 807 Albemarle, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Makenzye Mercedez Seminara, 25, 3431 Melwood Ave., one year of probation for vehicle under 18,000 pounds following another vehicle too closely and court costs waived.
Jeromy Ronald Bloss, 46, 1320 Cudmore Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Division 6 |
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Jeremy Paul Lance Martin, 27, 2124 Marion St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing.
Jeremy Paul Lance Martin, 27, 2124 Marion St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
Suspended sentence
W. Keith Garner, 55, no address provided, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Brandon James Carter, 27, Independence, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Eric Matthew Clark, 33, 2811 Doniphan Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Jacob Mott, 19, Troy, Kansas, one year of probation for misdemeanor assault and court costs waived.
Ivan R. Cabrera-Rivera, 29, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Greg A. Brown, 52, Cameron, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Isaac Cornelius Hardin, 46, Atchison, Kansas, one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Fined
Tyler Allan Armstrong, 24, 2109 Penn St., $75 fine for misdemeanor speeding.