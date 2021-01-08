placeholder_court2

Division 3 |

Judge Patrick Robb

Suspended sentence

Richard D. Terhune, 48, 3203 S. 22nd St., four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Division 4 |

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Prison

Richard Mark Cotton, 51, Oregon, Missouri, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Joshua Ryan Lattin, 31, 1118 S. 20th St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony enticement/attempted enticement of a child and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Jailed

Rydell Carlos Rawls, 35, 625 S. 17th St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Suspended sentence

Jeffrey Owen Betts, 54, 9 Stratford Place, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

Travis S. Nance, 42, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, four years of probation for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

Division 5 |

Judge Keith Marquart

Jailed

Tyrone Ford, 31, no address provided, 38 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 38 days served.

Suspended sentence

Andrew John Orton, 32, no address provided, one year of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and court costs waived.

Andrew John Orton, 32, no address provided, one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.

Dee Ali Atieh, 39, 3129 Nanette Drive, six months of probation for misdemeanor disturbing the peace.

Kialfa Marquetta Harrison, 44, 2937 Jules St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.

Jordan W. Clark, 28, 807 Albemarle, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.

Makenzye Mercedez Seminara, 25, 3431 Melwood Ave., one year of probation for vehicle under 18,000 pounds following another vehicle too closely and court costs waived.

Jeromy Ronald Bloss, 46, 1320 Cudmore Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.

Division 6 |

Judge Rebecca Spencer

Jailed

Jeremy Paul Lance Martin, 27, 2124 Marion St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing.

Jeremy Paul Lance Martin, 27, 2124 Marion St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.

Suspended sentence

W. Keith Garner, 55, no address provided, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Brandon James Carter, 27, Independence, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Eric Matthew Clark, 33, 2811 Doniphan Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.

Jacob Mott, 19, Troy, Kansas, one year of probation for misdemeanor assault and court costs waived.

Ivan R. Cabrera-Rivera, 29, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.

Greg A. Brown, 52, Cameron, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.

Isaac Cornelius Hardin, 46, Atchison, Kansas, one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.

Fined

Tyler Allan Armstrong, 24, 2109 Penn St., $75 fine for misdemeanor speeding.