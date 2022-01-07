Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Amber Jo Grable, 35, Kansas City, Missouri, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence
Heather Jo Miller, 35, 315 W. Poulin St., four years of probation for felony fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Andres Garcia-Benito, 29, 1627 Jules St., four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentence
Natasha Renee Burgess, 39, 1911 S. 11th St., four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
O’Dell R. Carter, 57, 1314 S. 38th Place, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Jailed
Jeffrey R. Parham, 41, Eagleville, Missouri, 119 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 52 days served and court costs waived.
Lee Alan Ford, 25, 172 Countryside Lane, 36 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 36 days served and court costs waived.
Amber Jo Grable, 35, 1275 N.W. 26th Road, 64 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle with credit given for 64 days served and court costs waived.
Gordon Maurice Oehring, 33, 520 E. Colorado Ave., 168 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 168 days served.
William J. Washington Jr., 38, 1606 Buchanan St., six days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for six days served.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Scott Eric Minter, 53, 2621 Folsom St., 11 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 11 days served and court costs waived.
Amber Jo Grable, 35, 1275 N.W. 26th Road, 130 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 130 days served and court costs waived.
Dewayne Joseph Scott Williams, 32, no address provided, five months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Alicia Merced Ruiz, 26, 2006 Messanie St., three months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing.
Alicia Merced Ruiz, 26, 2006 Messanie St., five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for five days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
William Lester Bayer Jr., 39, 818 S. 16th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Jack Ryan Boyer, 24, 1301 N. 22nd St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Donna Lane, 38, 3288 S.W. Lane Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
Gary Ray Andrews, 71, 3515 Gene Field Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Nicholas Levi Helm, 39, 5507 Valley View Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Dusty Parker, 33, Fort Scott, Kansas, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Antonio M. Jones, 39, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Larry Alva Curry, 34, 3625 Gene Field Road, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Aimee Renee Propes, 49, 3602 Pickett Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
Michael Dan Hawkins, 39, no address provided, four months of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Stephanie Heitman, 46, Country Club, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor violation of provisions regarding a claim for worker’s comp/benefits and court costs waived.
Melissa Kayla Charlene Jenkins, 22, Rushville, Missouri,
two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Robert Paul Hamkens, 54, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to drive on the right half of roadway with sufficient width.
Justin M. Ike, 29, Atchison, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Fined
Joshua K. Benson, 47, Udall, Missouri, $75 fine for misdemeanor driving with revoked/suspended license.
Judge Daniel Kellogg (sitting)
Jailed
Nathan D. Campbell, 30, Helena, Missouri, two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license with credit given for two days served.
