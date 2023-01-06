Circuit courts for Jan. 7 News-Press NOW Jan 6, 2023 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Division 3 Judge Patrick RobbJailedAnthony Allen Riley, 23, 2612 Lafayette St., one year in Buchanan County jail for felony stealing of motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft with 88 days credit for time served.Division 4 Judge Daniel F. KelloggSuspended sentenceTimothy A. Dutro, 57, 5155 Shadwell Ave, three years of probation for unlawful use of weapon while intoxicated.Division 5 Judge Keith MarquartSuspended sentenceWilliam Henry Morast, 52, 2216 N. Third St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.Adrian Brett Pearson, 40, 2906 Jennifer Lane, one year of probation for misdemeanor second-degree property damage and court costs waived.Travis Ray Moore, 39, 610 Olive, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.Ramon Jesus-Borunda Ortega, 28, 1804 Howard St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing.Johnathon P. Snapp, 44, Agency, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Kaylie L. Longoria, 24, 4318 S. Stonecrest Circle, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Crystal Lynn Scott, 41, 1424 N. 10th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.FinedTieara Renie Irvin, 32, 810 S. 23rd St., $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.Division 6Judge Rebecca SpencerJailedJoey K. Kirby, 45, 622 S. 16th St., 100 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and felony nonsupport with credit given for 100 days served.Suspended sentenceSara L. Dooley, 38, 307 N. 16th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.John Aisek, 45, 1801 N. 36th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Hunter Aaron Armstrong, 21, 2723 Mansfield Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.Trevor A. Phillips, 32, 1312 S. 38th Street Place, two years of probation for driving while intoxicated and court costs waived. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Misdemeanor Probation Felony Law Crime Criminal Law Assault Possession Cost Buchanan County Fine Steven J. Dooley Year William Henry Morast Travis Ray Moore John Aisek Top Videos Local News Local News Advice for sticking to that New Year's fitness resolution Local News Missourians rank 14th nationally in selfie habits Public Safety Fighting the drug war on two fronts Public Safety Drug strike force recovers more than 300 pounds of meth in 2022 More Local News → 0:56 Mostly sunny and mild Friday 18 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
