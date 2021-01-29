Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Zackary Wayne Charles Zahner, 33, Agency, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Zackary Wayne Charles Zahner, 33, Agency, Missouri, seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Suspended sentence
Ricky G. Phinney, 51, 1402 S. Sixth St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Thomas L. M. Ellis, 24, 1427 N. 12th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Richard M. Wagner, 29, Fenton, Missouri, three years of probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Gregory L. Rochester, 53, 1521 Prospect Ave., four years of probation for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Sasha Lynn Wilson, 33, 2919 Jules St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Steven Ray Ball, 44, 119 Texas Ave., one year in Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Brian W. Almanza, 35, 615 S. 14th St., 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Ramon J. Robinson, 23, 2905 S. 19th St., four years of probation for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Susan K. Derr, 48, Mound City, Missouri, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Christopher Allen Tracy, 21, no address provided, four years of probation for felony assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Eric Jason Bernardino, 46, 2614 Sacramento St., one year of probation for misdemeanor assault.
Andre Michael McClain, 33, 1101 Corby St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Dustin Donallee Pullins, 27, no address provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Cody Dean Thomas, 27, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Abdulkadir A. Ali, 28, Seattle, Washington, one year of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and court costs waived.
Fined
Connor James Bielby, 19, 6402 S. 24th St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Connor James Bielby, 19, 6402 S. 24th St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Abdulkadir A. Ali, 28, Seattle, Washington, $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Michael Draik Ruddock, 32, 1106 Northwood Drive, 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jennifer Lynn A. Boyle, 48, 318 S. 24th St., 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 15 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentenceRyan Lee Dilley, 27, 926 Sunset Drive, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Kristy L. Burton, 36, 2802 1/2 Felix St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Kara Ann Wright, 38, 1221 N. 11th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Fined
Kendra Amy Stuart, 44, 216 Clayton St., $500 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.