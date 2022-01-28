Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Jailed
Laura Williams, 37, 2111 Seneca St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 189 days served.
Jeremiah Ray Moss, 42, 725 S. 16th St., 11 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony domestic assault with credit given for 11 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Wesley Matthias Rogers, 29, 2706 Melrose Lane, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Wesley Matthias Rogers, 29, 2706 Melrose Lane, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Adam Lee Clark, 37, 3401 S. 16th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Adam Lee Clark, 37, 3401 S. 16th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Rian Nicole Andres, 35, 4803 Juniper Lane, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Rian Nicole Andres, 35, 4803 Juniper Lane, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jailed
Adam Lee Clark, 37, 3401 S. 16th St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Kyle Foster, 39, 3013 Dover St., four years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Kyle Foster, 39, 3013 Dover St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Chelsea Dae Pitts, 35, 2522 Mulberry St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Eric Michael Clark, 27, 1701 Pat Drive, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Abubakar Bwanadi, 20, Seatac, Washington, two years of probation for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Thomas A. Blankenship, 38, Atchison, Kansas, two years of probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Clay A. Novak, 39, no address provided, 112 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 21 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
James K. Sullwold, 81, 1602 Buckingham St., one year of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
Robert D. Williams, 48, 3515 Gene Field Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Clay A. Novak, 39, no address provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.
Desmond Phillips, 49, Memphis, Tennessee, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Jeremy D. Dowell, 44, Elwood, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Najib Nabeel Alhakeem, 19, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Kailey Nicole Huff, 24, Clarksdale, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Fined
Garrett W. Hawkes, 21, 1601 Vernon St., $50 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Kevin W. Cline, 43, 426 Ohio St., three months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Ritanson Opokunong, 21, 621 Vine St., 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident with credit given for 15 days served and court costs waived.
Michael Shane Allen, 39, 2301 N. Seventh St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor receiving stolen property with credit given for 60 days served and court costs waived.
Lual Gum Akol, 34, 1607 N. 36th St., 12 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 12 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Jennifer Lynn Hawley, 36, 1803 Edmond St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Carol Lee Day, 52, 2906 Mitchell Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Robert Steven Johnson Sr., 61, 13474 Glena Drive, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Victoria Lynn Carney, 33, Fairbury, Nebraska, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Zakari Mykel Geary, 30, 2216 S. Leonard Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Robert Steven Johnson Sr., 61, 13474 Glena Drive, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Tre W.L. Smith, 25, Denver, Colorado, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Kelsie Marie Walker, 29, 6114 Carnegie St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Ryan Kristofer Adams, 31, 2822 Penn St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a commercial vehicle without proper license/endorsement.
Brice Pettijohn, 38, 1805 Mason Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Charles A. Danback Jr., 40, Wathena, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Ellen Ruth Generaux, 30, 2204 Monterey Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
Malachi Dale Grieme, 26, 428 N. 17th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Curtis Blake March, 25, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor careless driving.
Kenneth J. Livings, 53, 3216 Monterey Drive, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.