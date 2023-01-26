Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Jailed
Steven O. Johnson, 32, 1326 Cudmore, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death with credit given for 44 days served.
Jeffery Scott Courter, 47, 2621 S.W. State Route U, 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor first-degree trespass with credit given for 10 days served.
Suspended sentence
Ian Michael Ragsdale, 37, 3824 Maplewood Drive, four years of probation for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Keith B. Taylor, 61, four years probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Prison
Zachary Blane Hawkins, 33, 639 N. Eighth St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property.
Jessica Rae Claycomb, 33, 520 E. Missouri Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.
Jessica Rae Claycomb, 33, 520 E. Missouri Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony attempted identity theft.
Crystal L. Melton, 43, 2019 Jones St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for probation violation and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Crystal L. Melton, 43, 2019 Jones St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for probation violation and felony resisting/interfering with arrest.
Suspended sentence
Ashley May Clark, 32, 3401 S. 16th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
Jailed
Ashley May Clark, 32, 3401 S. 16th St., 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 14 days served and court costs waived.
Christina R. Stambaugh, 38, 9358 County Road, three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for one day served.
Suspended sentence
Christian W. Ray, 27, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Evan L. Stubblefield, 20, Waynesville, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor peace disturbance.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Jerad P. Carr-Green, 38, 2808 Sacramento St., 31 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 31 days served and court costs waived.
Michael B. Lenzy, 51, Kansas City, Missouri, 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
Cayge Anthony Allen, 24, 838 S. 19th St., 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 14 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Barry Allen Allee, 49, Independence, Missouri, four years of probation for felony non-support and court costs waived.
Tanson Opokunong, 22, 621 Vine St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Christopher Lee Hulon, 39, 6308 Grant St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Larry D. Phelan Jr., 49, 3611 Gene Field Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for adult and court costs waived.
Loren Michael Gregory, 48, 57010 S.W. Lakefront Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for adult and court costs waived.
Patricia Ann Simpson, 26, 924 S. 14th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for adult and court costs waived.
Rodney Charles Aldridge, 51, 816 Powell St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Sarah Danielle Price, 33, 1801 N. Second St., two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Larry D. Phelan, 49, 3611 Gene Field Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor second-degree property damage and court costs waived.
Richard Eddie Cross, 49, Centerville, Iowa, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Fined
Tanson Opokunong, 22, 621 Vine St., $100 fine for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Mckale Wick, 30, 2215 S. 12th St., $151.50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle owned by another knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Adam T. Brown, 24, 824 S. 11th St., $50 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.
