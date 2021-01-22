Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Anita L. Sanders, 36, 2121 S. Riverside Road, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
PrisonCody Allen Knapp, 24, 1821 Clay St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of child pornography and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Tiffany L. Jincks, 28, 624 N. Fifth St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.
Jarrett C. Hendrix, 39, 3702 Fairview Drive, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jarrett C. Hendrix, 39, 3702 Fairview Drive, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary.
Jarrett C. Hendrix, 39, 3702 Fairview Drive, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting or interfering with arrest.
Billy Wayne Norton Jr., 31, Kansas City, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Robert Brian Smith, 49, 1015 Seneca St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Octavio Garcia, 36, 709 Powell St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony statutory rape and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Christopher Andrew Loins, 24, Wheatland, Missouri, 43 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 43 days served.
Jereme Robert Long, 35, 2702 Patee St., 34 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 34 days served and court costs waived.
William S.B. Hicks, 24, 2220 S. 15th St., 22 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 22 days served and court costs waived.
Devon Dean Wall, 24, 819 E. Hyde Park Ave., 174 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 174 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Marvin Antonio Galvez, 44, 115 W. Isabelle St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
George Dean Roby Jr., 46, Sweet Springs, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
John David Williams, 29, 318 W. Walter Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
Linda N. Teaney, 49, 710 Randolph St., one year of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
Cheyenne R. Griswold, 26, 3106 N. Eighth St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Wayne D. Fitts Jr., 48, 1313 S.E. Moore Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor careless driving and court costs waived.
Dulcerubi Cuellar-Ramirez, 21, Kansas City, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Kinalkumar M. Patel, 36, 4021 Frederick Blvd., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Mary K. Flinn, 55, 1406 S. 16th St., $25 fine for misdemeanor supplying liquor to a minor.
Babe B. Moody, 44, 1300 S. 11th St., $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Christina Smith, 37, 801 S. 38th St., $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Naomi M. Hilliard, 52, Cainsville, Missouri, $300 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Amanda May Goodwin, 41, 312 N. Noyes Blvd., $50 fine for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Mark Allen Courtney, 37, 2407 Green Valley Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Derek Stephen Barmann, 42, 306 W. Antoine St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Kayla L. Johnson, 30, Macon, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Michael E. Gaudette, 52, 1113 S. 23rd St., one year of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Kevin Nathaniel Cruz, 29, 1123 Magnolia Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Noah Drake Leidy, 18, no address provided, $200 fine for failure to equip vehicle with horn/keep horn in working condition.
Nicholas B. Wohlgemuth, 41, 3328 Locust St., $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.