Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Ronald Dean Ritter, 44, 1115 Grand Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony failure to appear and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Ronald Dean Ritter, 44, 1115 Grand Ave., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for four days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Terry Ray Bulla Jr., 30, 1219 N. 11th St., four years of probation for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
James Edwin White, 57, 1402 Hickory St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 84 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart Suspended sentence
Christopher Joseph Jung, 32, 2816 S. 36th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Prison
Ronald Dean Ritter, 44, 1115 Grand Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.
Jailed
Ronald Dean Ritter, 44, 1115 Grand Ave., 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.
Jonathan Randall Seth Johnson, 19, no address provided, 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Corina Lee Carr, 36, 324 E. Missouri Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jessie James, 49, Calumet City, Illinois, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jarem J. Weldon, 37, 2902 N. 12th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Robin Christopher Manns, 39, 9870 S.E. 28th Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jessie L. Brasel, 28, 2201 Vories St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Eric Michael Clark, 27, 1701 Pat Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor assault and court costs waived.
Stephen R. Tompkins, 40, 1805 S. Ninth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor trespassing and court costs waived.
Aaron S. Abbott, 31, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Soram Sores, 50, 2226 Sacramento St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Soram Sores, 50, 2226 Sacramento St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Loe Loh Ta, 42, Kansas City, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor careless driving.
Mario Oscar Marquez, 29, Kansas City, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Amy Elizabeth Wion, 41, Stewartsville, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to drive on the right half of roadway with sufficient width.
Michelle M. Cordonnier, 49, 3004 Faraon St., six months of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Terry Ray Bulla Jr., 30, 1219 N. 11th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
Fined
William D. Pugh, 44, Billings, Montana, $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
