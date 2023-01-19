Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Prison
Duane Kenneth Lorion-Clark, 40, Wathena, Kansas, seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony statutory rape.
Duane Kenneth Lorion-Clark, 40, Wathena, Kansas, seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony first-degree endangering welfare of a child.
Jailed
Jeremy Gene Laun, 41, Maryville, Missouri, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor second-degree property damage with credit given for 90 days served.
Suspended sentence
Anthony Wayne Harris, 49, Independence, Missouri, four years of probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Shirley Ruthann Richardson, 37, 116 N. Second St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Howard D. Baber, 53, Trimble, Missouri, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Prison
Kevin Lee Kunrath, 31, 2832 S. 19th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for probation violation and felony leaving the scene of an accident.
Jimmy Scott Nolan, 38, 6810 Carnegie St., 30 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony statutory sodomy.
Jailed
Kristen S. Hardin, 55, 504 Mobile Lane, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting/interfering with arrest.
Max Jacob Mcleod, 26, 924 S. 14th St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 134 days served.
Suspended sentence
Ryan M. Shute, 44, Camdenton, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Alicia Merced Ruiz, 27, 2006 Messanie, five years of probation for felony fraudulent use of a credit/debt device and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
Jailed
Christy Marie Nichols, 46, 204 E. Kansas Ave., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.
Matthew Allen Steeby, 26, 13254 County Road 354, 27 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor peace disturbance with credit given for 27 days served.
Suspended sentence
Denoyes Augustus Gibbs, 35, Joplin, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Thomas Allen Jr., 34, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jeffery Allen Stout, 29, 5710 SW Lakefront Lane South, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Maurice A. Dudley, 41, no address provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
William W. Barber, 74, 2402 Cranberry Hill Circle, $500 fine for misdemeanor careless driving resulting in an accident.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Leeann Marie Eckert, 41, Country Club, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
