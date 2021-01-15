Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Jailed
David Allen Murray, 58, Kansas City, Missouri, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Stacy J. Sukut, 41, 2617 Commercial St., four years of probation for felony property damage and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Leslie R. Marriott, 34, 6313 Sherman St., two years of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Eric Michael Merritt, 37, 5023 Stonecrest Terrace, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Eric Michael Merritt, 37, 5023 Stonecrest Terrace, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Eric Michael Merritt, 37, 5023 Stonecrest Terrace, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Daron Kari Weathers, 30, 1701 Francis St., 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 28 days served and court costs waived.
Jessica Rae Lukehart, 31, 1413 Ridenbaugh St., 22 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit device with credit given for 22 days served and court costs waived.
Billy Shane Smith, 35, Faucett, Missouri, 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 44 days served and court costs waived.
Fined
Mari Jean Kasian, 37, 1415 S. 13th St., $50 fine for misdemeanor failure to drive within single lane on roadway with three lanes or more – resulting in an accident.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Mandi S. Perkins, 44, 3301 Mandan Lane, five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for four days served and court costs waived.
Christopher D. Beadles, 39, 1208 S. 26th St., 26 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 26 days served and court costs waived.
Ryan Dean Hendrix, 44, 6307 Washington St., 11 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 11 days served and court costs waived.
Tabatha J. Barnes, 34, 2217 S. 13th St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Billy Shane Smith, 35, Faucett, Missouri, 41 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 41 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Grant B. Williams, 61, Smyrna, Georgia, six months of probation for misdemeanor making a U-turn/left turn on divided highway not at an intersection/interchange/signed location.
Bailey M. Gris, 39, 304 N. Eighth St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Edward Raymond Hudson Jr., 30, 4611 King Hill Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Gwenyth Lily Pinion, 21, 1208 N. Ninth St., one year of probation for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop and court costs waived.
Alan M. Bisenkieks, 32, North Platte, Nebraska, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jeffrey Scott Taylor, 39, Easton, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jonathan Daniel Ross, 34, Heidelberg, Mississippi, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Christopher D. Beadles, 39, 1208 S. 26th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Fined
Josiah Lee Hoehn, 22, 919 N. 13th St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Amanda Mae Stewart, 33, 2718 Lafayette St., $25 fine for misdemeanor presenting false ID to gain entry to gambling boat/cash check.