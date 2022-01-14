Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Ronald Dean Ritter, 44, 1115 Grand Ave., three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for four days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Jonathan Randell Seth Johnson, 19, no address provided, 56 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 35 days served and court costs waived.
Ashley Renee Bomar, 34, 2301 S. 18th St., six months in Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 182 days served.
Suspended sentence
Nathan Gallagher, 22, Moberly, Missouri, four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Richard Allen Sowell Jr., 25, 602 Francis St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Donna M. Farthing, 54, 2707 S. 25th St., four years probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Jeffrey Scott Fisher, 36, 212 S. 14th St., four years probation for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Jonathan M.G. Gibbens, 25, New Hampton, Missouri, four years probation for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Patrick Michael Fanning, 37, 20920 County Road 379, four years probation for felony fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
La’Renzo A. Clemons, 24, Lincoln, Nebraska, two years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with airplane/motorboat and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jeffrey R. Parham, 41, Eagleville, Missouri, three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 72 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Michael L. Maddox, 45, 6735 Mack St., two years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Gordon Maurice Oehring, 33, 520 E. Colorado Ave., one year in Buchanan County Jail for felony domestic assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Gerrad A. Gentle, 31, 2013 Savannah Ave., four years probation for felony property damage.
Gerrad A. Gentle, 31, 2013 Savannah Ave., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
David M. Rich, 43, Wathena, Kansas, two years probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Ashley Renee Bomar, 34, 2301 S. 18th St., two years probation for felony resisting or interfering with arrest and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Dana Marie Noble, 32, 1104 Northwood Drive, three years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Justin Lane Watson, 19, 1104 Powell St., three years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Thomas Paul Souther, 56, 2220 Penn St., three years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Tyler Laray Davis, 27, 1612 Francis St., four years probation for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Carl J. Stauch, 69, Maysville, Missouri, four years probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Damon Wayne Grippando, 19, 821 N Fifth St., seven days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for seven days served.
Suspended sentence
Curtis D. Brown, 33, 806 N. 13th St., two years probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Denver Thomas McDowell, 23, no address provided, two years probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Marcos A. Cruz-Colon, 25, 1007 S. 11th St., one year probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Glenn Allen Walker Jr., 46, 1440 N. 13th St., six months probation for misdemeanor careless driving and court costs waived.
Joseph P. Domino, 40, no address provided, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Luke A. Hendrix, 40, 6005 Gordon Ave., two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Justin Eric Hall, 36, 2819 N. Sixth St., six months probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Shawn Michael Russell, 43, 3141 Sylvanie St., two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Mychelle Jenice Beattie, 29, 3112 N. 10th St., two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Nathaniel Wayne Dorr, 54, Branson, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Edward Allen Joseph Grace Sr., 34, 2611 Mary St., four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Keaton James Roscoe, 19, 2518 Flintstone Drive, two years probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
