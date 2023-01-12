Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Prison
Creed Patrick Campbell, 39, 501 Faraon St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for probation violation and felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
Suspended sentence
Ashley R. Lehman, 31, 2307 Cardinal Lane, five years of probation for felony unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits.
Seth L. Richey, 19, 2526 Faraon St., four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property.
Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
Jailed
Anthony Alan Riley, 24, 2612 Lafayette St., 37 days in the Buchanan County jail for probation violation and felony non-support and court costs waived.
Jeremy Scott Reser, 33, 813 N. Fifth St., 50 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 50 days served and court costs waived.
James Lee Bannister, 34, no address provided, 70 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 51 days served and court costs waived.
Daevon Deshone Sanchez, 29, 3515 Gene Field Road, 12 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 12 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Corbin Beyer, 23, 2522 Pacific St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Loren Evan Lamkin, 30, 1912 Faraon, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Dylan Thomas Isbell, 35, Lenexa, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Aundra Faye Scroggins, 37, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Alex Chancey, 32, 48 Northridge Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Bryan Craig Laborde Jr., 33, 2715 Sacramento, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for adult and court costs waived.
Fined
Daevon Deshone Sanchez, 29, 3515 Gene Field Rd., $25 fine for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Ryan Lee Lloyed Dilley, 29, 5104 S. Second St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and felony non-support with credit given for 60 days served.
Bryan Hillegass, 24, 4801 E. University Dr., three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for three days served and court costs waived.
Johanna Schroeder, 40, 1309 Grand Ave., 292 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and felony non-support with credit given for 292 days served.
Ashley Renee Mcdowell-Thornton, 34, 615 Kemper St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Sheila Leann Stickler, 51, no address provided, 26 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with credit given for 26 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Krista Ann Richardson, 31, 1214 Angelique St., six months of probation for misdemeanor owner of operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
William Chase Holland, 26, 4512 Shawnee Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor owner of operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Christopher Adam Kirk, 38, Blackburn, Missouri, three years of probation for felony non-support and court costs waived.
Karl David Holbrook, 46, 1605 Faraon, four years of probation for felony non-support and court costs waived.
Crystal Renee Clark, 31, 2517 Faraon St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
William Lester Bayer Jr., 40, 818 S. 16th St., four years of probation for felony non-support and court costs waived.
Andre Richard Nicholson, 50, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Adam Kent Hass, 27, 1909 South 12th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of a weapon.
Lionel Deshon Noble, 30, 3515 Gene Field Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Lionel Deshon Noble, 30, 3515 Gene Field Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Kelly Sue Murphy, 56, 5620 S. 9th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Bruno Dume, 36, 728 N. 23rd St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
