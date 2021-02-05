Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Sasha Lynn Wilson, 33, 2919 Jules St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Gary L. Hughes Jr., 59, Oregon, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Kenneth Calvin Chaney, 31, Fairfax, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jailed
Chantay Brittany Powell, 31, 2905 St. Joseph Ave., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Emily A. Brown, 31, 902 S. 16th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Demetrius Dewayne Buffington Jr., 21, 2905 St. Joseph Ave., three years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Cody Dare Icke, 35, Savannah, Missouri, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Charles Wayne Marti, 32, 123 Fulkerson St., four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Reyna L. Lynch, 47, 148 Park Lane, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony endangering the welfare of a child.
Jailed
Joshua L. Scarborough, 37, 511 Kentucky St., 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident with credit given for 15 days served.
Suspended sentence
Vincent S. Rogers, 65, Crystal River, Florida, two years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Cary Malick Goldsby, 33, 430 1/2 N. 17th St., three years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Joshua L. Scarborough, 37, 511 Kentucky St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Joshua L. Scarborough, 37, 511 Kentucky St., four years of probation for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Paul Adam Noble, 33, 1209 Angelique St., 168 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 76 days served and court costs waived.
Julie Ann Blazer, 52, 5005 Savannah Ave., 29 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 29 days served and court costs waived.
Julie Ann Blazer, 52, 5005 Savannah Ave., 21 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 21 days served and court costs waived.
Christopher Rasine Shaw, 18, 3015 Francis St., 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Kyler J. Rascoe, 28, 4615 S. 22nd St., one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for one day served and court costs waived.
Tyler Adale Payne, 22, 2103 N. Third St., 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 28 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Alexandra Paige Schubert, 27, Helena, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor property damage and court costs waived.
Alejandro Rodriguez, 20, 2901 Frederick Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
David Michael Goodale, 42, 523 W. Chestnut St., six months of probation for misdemeanor assault.
Roy Fabian Dudley, 49, 2709 Doniphan Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
Bryan Anthony Wright, 26, 103 Countryside Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Bryan Anthony Wright, 26, 103 Countryside Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor exceeding the posted speed limit.
Finiano Roman, 39, 1301 Savannah Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Finiano Roman, 39, 1301 Savannah Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Aaron Michael Brett Maybrier, 38, Atchison, Kansas, one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Sitwik B. Rochon, 31, Sioux City, Iowa, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Fined
Fernando Arevalo-Gil, 37, 620 S. 18th St., $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle in the highway without a valid license.
Theresa Lynn Smith, 23, 3104 Olive St., $25 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Martha Leanna Stiens, 50, 1610 E. Highland Ave., $100 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Cheyenne R. Griswold, 26, 3106 N. Eighth St., $25 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Frederick E. Gentry, 74, no address provided, eight days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor reckless burning or exploding with credit given for eight days served and court costs waived.
Matthew H. Rush, 60, 3601 S. 29th St., 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for 14 days served and court costs waived.
Paul Adam Noble, 33, 1209 Angelique St., 168 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Amber Gale Thorp, 35, 5546 S. Second St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Lavelle Lashawn Heffner, 46, 2722 Southwest Trail, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Yumi E. Edwin, 23, 2003 Mitchell Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Yumi E. Edwin, 23, 2003 Mitchell Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Yumi E. Edwin, 23, 2003 Mitchell Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor following a vehicle too closely in a car/truck/motorcycle under 18,000 lbs.
Brandon Michael Barnett, 29, 1503 Olive St., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
Fined
Adam Glenn Seward, 27, 210 E. Cliff St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Timothy L. Kemmer, 56, Easton, Missouri, $62.50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Timothy L. Kemmer, 56, Easton, Missouri, $62.50 fine for failure to secure child under 8 years old in restraint/booster seat.