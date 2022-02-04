Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Brian Pummell, 29, 6608 Sherman St., four years each on three counts of felony deceptive business practice to run consecutively.
Suspended sentence
Dena Cooper, 54, no address provided, four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Bobby Lamar Corbitt, 40, 518 Monroe St., four years of probation for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Bobby Lamar Corbitt, 40, 518 Monroe St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Jeremy Lee Pruett, 28, 2431 Lakeview St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony statutory rape and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Shona Marie Aubrey, 37, 2201 N. Leonard Road, six days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
Suspended sentence
Michael S. Diblasio, 28, no address provided, four years of probation for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Fined
Shona Marie Aubrey, 37, 2201 N. Leonard Road, $1,500 fine for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
Division 5
Judge Kate Schaefer (sitting)
Fined
William Eugene Butrum, 52, 2629 S.W. State Route U, $100 fine for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Kristal Gail Throckmorton, 42, 1575 N.E. 85th Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Quincy James Stubbs, 37, Kansas City, Missouri, 100 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 100 days served.
Suspended sentence
Benjamin C. J. Vonharz, 65, 5755 Bancroft Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to drive in a single lane on the roadway with three or more lanes.
Joshua Robert Jacobsen, 36, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport.
Talisha Rene Tuggle, 20, 1214 Angelique St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Byron K. Jackson, 50, Country Club, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Jacoby Aljarae Colbert, 24, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Brandon Lamar Canady, 39, 1224 N. Eighth St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Fined
Juan De Dios Vazquez Campos, 27, Lenexa, Kansas, $100 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Shannon Gochenour, 26, Malvern, Iowa, $250 fine for misdemeanor stealing.
