Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Prison
Steven Anthony Ayala, 31, 2402 N.E. Parkway, 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another.
Jailed
Jyla Shawntae Deayon, 37, 302 S. 17th St., 10 months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony forgery with credit given for 141 days served.
Jyla Shawntae Deayon, 37, 302 S. 17th St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor first-degree trespass.
Suspended sentence
Tammy Renee Sollars, 45, 2902 N. 12th St., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Jailed
Brandon Allen Hanaway, 40, 320 E. Missouri Ave., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.
Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
Jailed
Michael Joe James 46, Fordland, Missouri, 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor non-support with credit given for 100 days served.
Moroni Flores Rodriguez, 38, Omaha, Nebraska, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for three days served.
Miguel A. Dejesus, 47, 5505 SW Lakefront Lane, 24 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 24 days served and court costs waived.
Clay A. Novak, 40, no address provided, 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor first-degree trespass with credit given for 15 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Paul Emery Langford, 45, Belton, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Jeffrey T. Drake, 26, 2718 S. 22nd St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Paul Douglas Massey Jr., 42, 8607 S.E. V Highway, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Lennie R. L. Boyd, 45, 811 Parker St., two years of probation for misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and court costs waived.
Frederic A. Krumme, 68, Faucett, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Sidney Carman Lawson, 30, Brookfield, Missouri, 16 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 16 days served.
Suspended sentence
Kelynn Louise Langley, 29, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Brandon Lee Hardy, 33, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Joshua R. Gengelbach, 35, Plattsburg, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Michael Barnett, 57, 1602 Brookside Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for adult and court costs waived.
Danell Joseph Guffey, 34, 815 N. 24th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Clay A. Novak, 40, 403 Ohio, two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.
Kevin R. Rogers, 40, Hutto, Texas, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support.
Valerie E. Kinsey, 64, 3301 S. 35 St., two years of probation for misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and court costs waived.
Austin L. Montee, 33, 49 Stonecrest, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Joshua Gladieux, 46, Leavenworth, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor careless driving involving an accident.
Fined
David Allen Burley, 43, 2319 Charles, $75 fine for misdemeanor driving with a revoked/suspended license.
Barron Asher Helfery, 20, 925 E. Hyde Park Ave., $300 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
