Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Suspended sentence
Denny Lee Gonyea, 55, Easton, Missouri, two years probation for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Denny Lee Gonyea, 55, Easton, Missouri, four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Jailed
Sasha K. Smith, 28, 1113 Corby St., four months in Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 74 days served.
Charles L. Austin, 46, 2510 Kent St., one year in Buchanan County Jail for felony unlawful possession of a firearm with credit given for time served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Cody Shawn Gardner, 21, 2409 Lafayette St., three days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for three days served.
Marcus Brando Gilbert, 28, 3905 Terrace Ave., 57 days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 57 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Donald David Rehm, 32, Mound City, Missouri, six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Fined
Morgan L. Molloy, 26, Faucett, Missouri, $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Thomas Enos Smith, 57, Atchison, Kansas, six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Richard Eugene Gibson III, 32, 629 S. Eighth St., three days in Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for three days served and court costs waived.
Lamont Penell Cary, 45, 2714 S. 28th St., 30 days in Buchanan County Jail for two counts of misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Belinda Ann Bricker, 55, Camden Point, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Gary William Jones Jr., 42, Agency, Missouri, four years probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Brian J. Ritter, 42, 2823 S. 22nd St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Peggy Lynn Winner, 43, 5507 Maxwell St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Craig Davon Burnes, 32, 4701 Chapel Lane, six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Fined
Brian Franklin Chandler, 45, 6002 S.W. Lakefront Lane, $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Richard Allen Sowell Jr., 25, 1010 N. Ninth St., $100 fine for misdemeanor operating a motorcycle without a valid license.
