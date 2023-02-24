Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Prison
Anthony Ray Scott Zahner, 36, 2427 Excello Drive, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jailed
Mark Steven Ellis, 63, 1322 N. 12th St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 14 days served.
Suspended sentence
Kevin Eugene Tracy, 36, 602 Messanie St., four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Prison
Simon Morales Gutierrez, 26, 6505 Sherman St., eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony second-degree domestic assault.
Aaron Scott Abbott, 33, no address provided, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.
Jacob Wayne Benner, 41, 807 S. 17th St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Cody Allan Calvin, 32, 2929 Lafayette St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful use of weapon.
Jailed
Jennifer Sue Woerman, 34, 1415 S. 34th St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony abuse or neglect of a child with credit given for 12 days served.
Suspended sentence
Isaiah Marquesz Thompson, 27, 2216 S. Leonard Road, four years probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Freddy Tume, 31, 728 N. 23rd St., three years probation for felony third-degree assault.
Kent Cory Lance, 58, Savannah, Missouri, three years probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Ronnie Wayne Wilson Jr., 40, 1222 Lincoln St., four years probation for felony nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.
Jonathan Michael Rice, 32, Sanford, Florida, five years probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Aaron Scott Abbott, 33, no address provided, 40 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor non-support with credit given for 40 days served.
Suspended sentence
Cayden J. Pendleton, 20, Agency, Missouri, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Michael D. Oliver Jr., 60, Bonner Springs, Kansas, two years probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Dhomas Jay Travis, 18, Kansas City, Missouri, six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle owned by another knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Patrick M. Coffman, 38, 2401 Lafayette St., six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Fined
Cassandra Marie Kay Kelley, 20, 402 S. 11th St., $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle owned by another knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Kevin E. Wilson, 50, 215 W. Isabelle St., $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
