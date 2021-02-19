Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Cody J. Brown, 23, Topeka, Kansas, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Trevor D. Ashworth, 40, 1102 S. 17th St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Tara R. Sharp, 46, Gladstone, Missouri, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Joy Alda Collado, 30, 2829 Patee St., four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Barbara Sandria Ford, 30, 1402 N. 11th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Barbara Sandria Ford, 30, 1402 N. 11th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
William D. Koeppen Jr., 45, 2018 Jones St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
William D. Koeppen Jr., 45, 2018 Jones St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Korey Lynn Barnhill, 31, Gower, Missouri, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony theft of a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Michael Draik Ruddock, 32, 1106 Northwood Drive, six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.
Michael Draik Ruddock, 32, 1106 Northwood Drive, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Richard Patrick Mowry, 33, 319 S. 31st St., 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Suspended sentence
Gene W. Holcomb, 46, 3126 Cambridge St., four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Tara D. Vaughan, 34, 1106 Olive St., three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Carlos Saenz-Tercero, 22, 913 Vine St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Bryan Lynn Starr Sr., 54, no address provided, two years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Mark Steven Applegarth, 60, 2426 N. Third St., three days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for three days served.
Suspended sentence
Janice K. Vandenberg, 43, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor exceeding the posted speed limit and court costs waived.
Janice K. Vandenberg, 43, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Daniel James Clark, 49, Rushville, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Julio Cesar Hinojosa, 46, 1024 S. 20th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Rodney Franklin Cain, 46, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Tabatha Jean Lilly, 42, St. Clair, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Taylor Brian Wright, 25, 8608 S.E. State Route A, five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for two days served.
Suspended sentence
Micah Lee Boykin, 28, 1915 Savannah Road, two years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Everett Pautvein, 20, 2608 Patee St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Brick Shannon Gann, 45, 8606 S.E. King Hill Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Cassy Lyn Elliott, 29, 704 Lincoln Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.