Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Marshal C. Gonzales, 32, Lathrop, Missouri, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving while intoxicated with credit given for 64 days served.
Scott L. Rowland, 49, 2211 Francis St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Jailed
Anthony Gene Reynolds, 60, Easton, Missouri, 94 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 94 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Devin Wayne Burchett, 30, 5837 King Hill Ave., four months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony burglary with credit given for 46 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Ferroll Sterling Barber, 43, 4502 S. 169 Highway, 12 months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 111 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
O’Dell R. Carter, 58, 1314 S. 38th Place, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing a firearm/explosive weapon with credit given for 86 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Keith M. Marks Jr., 20, no address provided, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Ian R. Winsor, 50, 701 N. Ninth St., three years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Aric Christopher Buckner, 29, 505 S. 20th St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 39 days served and court costs waived.
Navada Mariah McEvoy, 31, 7021 Ollmeda St., seven days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for seven days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Chasity M. Reital, 35, 2203 Roma Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Joseph Michael Smock, 50, 6502 S. First St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving a commercial vehicle without a valid license and court costs waived.
Andrew Clark Tritten, 38, Helena, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Marjorie Lee Nicole Crossfield, 37, 1827 St. Joseph Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Randall Jordan Stout, 33, 6204 King Hill Ave., one year of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Jailed
Arthur Leo Ballard, 49, no address provided, 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 15 days served and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Jeremy Lee Pruett, 28, 2431 Lakeview St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Cameron Scott McKnight, 24, Azle, Texas, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Delura Lillian Smith, 37, 1616 S. 11th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation involving child support/public assistance information and court costs waived.
Zayne Cashman Walters, 21, 415 Thompson Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
Fined
Brian Franklin Chandler, 45, 6002 S.W. Lakefront Lane, $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
