Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Alexander B. Trump, 30, 1615 N. 36th St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Roger Wayne Sutton, 48, 1621 Cudmore Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Micah Lee Boykin, 28, 1915 Savannah Road, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Luke Dylan Watson, 23, 1115 S. 11th St., four years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Jayme Lee Watts, 29, 501 Blake St., 63 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 56 days served and court costs waived.
Anthony Leon Rudd, 37, 2901 Frederick Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Janet S. Wade, 42, 2919 Locust St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Christopher E. Burley, 43, 2319 Charles St., 12 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with credit given for 12 days served and court costs waived.
William S.B. Hicks, 24, 2220 S. 15th St., 12 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 12 days served and court costs waived.
Jayme Lee Watts, 29, 501 Blake St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 60 days served.
Suspended sentence
Michael S. Spears, 42, 2408 N. Seventh St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Nolan K. Mullins, 27, 1901 Jamesport St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Brent A. Jansen, 23, Kansas City, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor following another vehicle too closely in a car/truck/motorcycle under 18,000 pounds.
Mason D. Williams, 22, Country Club, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Edward L. Dredge, 49, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Rachael Ann Butrum, 42, 2629 S.W. State Route U, six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to stop at an intersection.
Fined
Nolan K. Mullins, 27, 1901 Jamesport St., $100 fine for misdemeanor careless driving.