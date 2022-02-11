Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Quincy James Stubbs, 37, Kansas City, Missouri, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle with credit given for 94 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Blakely J. Alexander, 38, 501 Faraon St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of child pornography with credit given for 229 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Blakely J. Alexander, 38, 501 Faraon St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 165 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Lena Irene Rice, 30, 302 Alabama St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jailed
Christopher B. Escobar, 32, no address provided, eight months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony driving with suspended/revoked license with credit given for 148 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Matthew R. Gilmour, 56, 2001 Savannah Ave., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 188 days served.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Jo Anna White, 34, 1835 Clay St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery.
Division 5
Judge Kate Schaefer (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Whitney Lynn Wilburn, 35, 2204 E. Circle Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Shannon D. Aunspaugh, 40, 1106 Douglas St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Frederick E. Coon, 67, 1020 Randolph St., one day in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for one day served.
Suspended sentence
Baron Washington Jr., 42, 5507 Longview Drive, six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
