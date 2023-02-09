Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Prison
Matthew William Jones, 30, 812 S. 24th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for probation violation and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Adam L. Davis, 47, no address provided, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for probation violation and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Gary E. Dydell, 68, 908 N. 18th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony second-degree domestic assault.
Suspended sentence
Tyhem E. Wilson, 29, 1107 S. 14th S., three years of probation for felony third-degree domestic assault.
Tyhem E. Wilson, 29, 1107 S. 14th S., four years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Division 5
Judge Chad Gaddie
Jailed
Joel N. Coffman, 41, Knob Noster, Missouri, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and felony non-support with credit given for 30 days served.
Brooke Bowen, 42, no address provided, 45 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 24 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Evan Michael Younger, 25, 2502 St. Joseph Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest.
Taylor James Schumacher, 22, 1112 S. 15th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Farryl Rex Prater, 56, 12 Mackenzie Dr., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
William Cleo Kelly, 43, 1514 S. 33rd St., one year of probation or misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault.
Jeremy Michael Williams, 43, 1521 S. 18th St., one year of probation for misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Timothy Scott McCoy Jr., 32, 5109 Red Barn Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Cody Allan Calvin, 32, 2929 Lafayette St., 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for fourth-degree assault with credit given for 10 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Lakesha A. McCradic, 36, Rea, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor escape/attempted escape from custody and court costs waived.
Timothy Ryan Miller, 41, 508 S. 22nd St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Paige N. Dahl, 24, 1603 Weisenborn Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
George Edgar Hyett III, 42, Savannah, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle owned by another knowing owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Christina Renee Meng, 41, 2922 N. Ninth, six months of probation for misdemeanor owner of operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Sary Schultz, 57, 2330 S. 17th St., one year of probation for misdemeanor stealing.
Thomas Hutchinson, 80, Jamesport, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor careless driving involving an accident.
Katelynn Nicole White, 27, 5700 S.W. Lake Front Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and court costs waived.
