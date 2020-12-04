Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Charles H. Shockey, 35, 4705 Woodfield Drive, four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony statutory rape and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Lindsay K. Dority, 34, 1915 Parkview Ave., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Jailed
Mitchell Lain Woolard, 31, Jameson, Missouri, 90 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony driving with suspended/revoked license and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Heather M. De Poe, 31, 2201 Locust St., 60 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Francisco J. Castro, 34, 425 N. 25th St., 90 days in Buchanan County Jail for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Kristiana M. Meador, 22, 619 Green St., four years probation for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Mattie Francine Lucas, 34, 726 S. 23rd St., two years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Heidi Renae Irwin, 29, 2302 Union St., five years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle.
Chantal Lynne Phillips, 31, 1501 Francis St., two years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Theodore Leroy Marti Jr., 35, 512 E. Kansas Ave., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault.
Theodore Leroy Marti Jr., 35, 512 E. Kansas Ave., three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Andrew Wayne Dredge, 29, 1814 S. 11th St., four years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Andrew Wayne Dredge, 29, 1814 S. 11th St., six years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Doris Q. Koon, 24, 2136 S. Tenth St., eight months in Buchanan County Jail for felony endangering the welfare of a child with credit given for eight months served.
Suspended sentence
Keyon Dwayne Johnson, 18, 4302 N. Hillview Circle, five years probation for felony tampering with a vehicle.
