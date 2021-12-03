Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Jerez Sherod Collins, 29, 2215 Edmond St., 75 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony sodomy/attempted sodomy.
Jerez Sherod Collins, 29, 2215 Edmond St., 75 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony rape/attempted rape and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Joey Everett Jonas, 28, 1708 N. Second St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Richard E. Jones, 46, no address provided, four months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony property damage and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Larry Alan White, 51, 2429 S. 12th St., three years of probation for felony violation of a protection order and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Brandon S. Beard, 43, 1017 N. 19th St., 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 24 days served and court costs waived.
Spencer Curtis Jones, 34, 501 Ohio St., 39 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 39 days served,
William John Hays, 53, 5701 S.W. Lakefront Lane, 35 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving with revoked/suspended license and misdemeanor careless driving with credit given for eight days served.
Ellen Ruth Generaux, 30, 2204 Monterey Drive, 75 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 46 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Devin Edward Townsend, 23, 2710 Southeast Trail, one year of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order.
Brandon Michael Balsamo, 41, no address provided, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Pierre A. Griffin, 36, St. Louis, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Dylan Matthew Catron, 18, 3417 S.W. Christie Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor careless driving.
Cody Dylan Berning, 27, 4709 Harold St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
Shawn J. Meeker, 31, 816 Powell St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Anthony Lemar Howard, 41, 1721 N. Second St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Cory W. Glidewell, 39, Savannah, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with revoked/suspended license and court costs waived.
Bany Joak Lel, 37, Omaha, Nebraska, four years of probation for felony nonsupport.
Tyler Scott Underwood, 30, 6007 N. 22nd Terrace, one year of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Ellen Ruth Generaux, 30, 2204 Monterey Drive, one year of probation for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Brad Fritz, 32, 2002 Mitchell Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Jennifer T. Baseler, 38, Bellevue, Nebraska, $250 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Prison
Ashley R. Helton, 36, 212 E. Linn St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.
Jailed
David Mariak-Aleer Chol, 26, 3609 Gene Field Road, 10 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Roger Steven Henkosky Jr., 47, 6612 Mack St., 35 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 35 days served and court costs waived.
Bobbie Jo Molt, 39, no address provided, 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 15 days served and court costs waived.
Wendy Hutcherson, 42, 815 N. 24th St., two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Garrett Scott Fuller, 23, 3005 S. 33rd St., five days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Suspended sentence
Janet Danielle Mitchell, 35, Easton, Kansas, four years of probation for felony nonsupport.
Corey D. White, 28, 1204 Fifth Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport.
Jin Da Liu, 43, 2204 N. 33rd St., two years of probation for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest.
Jeremiah S. Stevens, 27, Nortonville, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Kylee Ann Aylsworth, 27, 1208 Powell St., six months of probation for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Blake Anthony Sollars, 21, 1624 Moss St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Fined
Trevor James Roscoe, 42, 501 Orchard Lane, $150 fine for misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
Roger Neil Price, 75, King City, Missouri, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
