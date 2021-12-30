Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Tyler Michael Wood, 28, 2338 S. 13th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Jason Michael Claycomb, 39, Union Star, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Bradley Lee Osborn, 42, 1510 S. 10th St., 50 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 50 days served.
Dustan A. Huffer, 25, 506 Fillmore St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 30 days served.
Suspended sentence
Nathan Tyler Chavez, 37, 1925 Mulberry St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Fined
Mary Elaine Harris, 39, Kansas City, Missouri, $100 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Dustan A. Huffer, 25, 506 Fillmore St., $25 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Tiffany Nicole Holmes, 31, 2828 Patee St., $25 fine for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
