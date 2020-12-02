Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Jailed
Patrick O’Dell Johnson, 32, 301 W. Kansas Ave., nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
John Daniel Reeves Jr., 31, Rushville, Missouri, three years of probation for felony resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Gerrad A. Gentle, 30, 2013 Savannah Ave., five years of probation for felony property damage and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Gerrad A. Gentle, 30, 2013 Savannah Ave., five years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Amber M. Pearia, 34, 1015 S. 11th St., two years of probation for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Donald Wayne Masoner, 28, 608 Mobile Lane, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Evan Lee Smith, 28, 6201 Carnegie St., four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Patrick O’Dell Johnson, 32, 301 W. Kansas Ave., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Tucker Marie Todd, 43, 5700 Lakefront Lane, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Sheldon S. Singian, 25, 2721 Faraon St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Jeffery Michael Turner, 36, 418 W. Walter Lane, one year of probation for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
Fined
Tyler Lee Aspey, 30, 3215 S. 40th Terrace, $150 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Tucker Marie Todd, 43, 5700 Lakefront Lane, $25 fine for misdemeanor failure to register vehicle.
Judge Rebecca Spencer (sitting)
Suspended sentence
Amy J. Wilburn, 46, Atchison, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility/operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Tanner Arlen Billings, 27, Dekalb, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Richard M. Stanley, 26, no address provided, 76 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 76 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Mang Tu, 53, 1701 N. 36th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Erica L. O’Hare, 41, 415 N. Tenth St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Cody R. Sigrist, 38, 5505 S.W. Lakefront Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
John Gregory Bravo II, 48, 9350 S.W. Punzo Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving a commercial vehicle while commercial driver’s license is suspended/revoked/cancelled.
Fined
Josephina Marlene Creason, 29, West Plains, Missouri, $50 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Virgilio L. Miguel, 31, Amazonia, Missouri, $75 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.