Division 2
Judge David Bolander
Suspended sentence
Jerry Matthew Mccallum Jr., 29, 2813 Rushmore, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay court costs and fees.
Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Prison
Jeffrey Dean Gross, 30, Springfield, Missouri, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft.
Jailed
Mary Elizabeth Fisher, 24, 5502 S. 2nd St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft with credit given for 278 days served.
Ryan Lee Lloyd Dilley, 29, 5104 S. Second St., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing with credit given for 28 days served.
Kam Andrew Montgomery, 43, Lathrop, Missouri, 80 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 54 days served.
Wayne David Schmitt, 39, no address provided, nine months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony third-degree assault with credit given for 153 days served.
Suspended sentence
Mika Jay Henderson, 44, 3410 Auburn Dr., four years of probation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Robert Scott Chavez, 39, 716 Lincoln, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Keaton James Lee Roscoe, 20, 2518 Flintstone Drive, four years of probation for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Keaton James Lee Roscoe, 20, 2518 Flintstone Drive, four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Eric Scott Hieb, 38, 2603 Pacific St., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Mitchell Lain Woolard, 33, 5701 SW Lakefront Lane, Lot 49, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Prison
Tucker James Autenrieth, 25, 705 N. Ninth St., 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for second-degree murder.
Myia A. Weston, 28, 2600 Sacramento St., 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony voluntary manslaughter and court costs waived.
Myia A. Weston, 28, 2600 Sacramento St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for probation violation and felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 336 days served.
Jailed
John Jacob Moreno, 36, 1506 Jules St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony failure to register as a sex offender with credit given for 65 days served.
Suspended sentence
Damon Dallas-Lane Denton, 20, 1816 Savannah Ave., four years of probation for felony stealing vehicle/watercraft or aircraft and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Damon Dallas-Lane Denton, 20, 1816 Savannah Ave., four years of probation for felony resisting/interfering with arrest and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Kate E. Shewman, 28, 917 Patee, four years of probation for felony tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Eric Tyler Atkins, 29, 502 E. Missouri Ave., 70 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with credit given for 49 days served.
Zachary Wayne Kyle, 24, 323 W. Rosine St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 30 days served.
Luke A. Hendrix, 41, 6005 Gordon Ave., 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor non-support with credit given for 21 days served.
William Lester Bayer Jr., 40, 818 S. 16th St., 77 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 55 days served.
Dakota Wayne Peterson, 27, no address provided, two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for two days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Ross O. Scott, 34, 2218 S. 14th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Ashley Renee Helton, 37, 2221 S. 13th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Robert Jay Miller, 33, Clinton, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Raymond Nickolas Kirby, 21, 2520 Clay St., one year of probation for misdemeanor stealing.
Tina Lore Canales, 50, 2610 Andrew Court, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Tina Dione Moore, 42, Savannah, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor peace disturbance.
Trail Antwon Morehead, 35, Waterloo, Iowa, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Jeremy Ross Chavez, 36, 3020 Rush Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Remi D. Vansteenkiste, 33, 7011 Ollmeda, one year of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Brent Tyler Rhyne, 30, 1827 Beattie St., 113 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 113 days served and court costs waived.
Brent Tyler Rhyne, 30, 1827 Beattie St., 113 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault with credit given for 113 days served and court costs waived.
Jacob Christopher, 27, no address provided, 20 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor first-degree trespass with credit given for 20 days served and court costs waived.
Laura Anne Schaeffer, 46, no address provided, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 30 days served.
Daniel Robert Embrey III, 41, 2601 Green Valley Rd., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Dawn E. Dotson, 57, 6520 Brown St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Connor James Bielby, 21, 6402 S. 24th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
Victoria Marie Sego, 26, 2121 S. Riverside Road, Apt. 3, two years of probation for misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult.
Candice May Coker, 38, 5077 S.W. Lakefront Lane W., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Justin John Davis, 26, Dearborn, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Shania L. Christopher, 24, 1300 S. 11 Apt. 605, two years of probation for misdemeanor hindering prosecution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.