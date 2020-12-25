Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Paul Michael Campbell, 42, 2811 S. 36th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of child pornography and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Bradley Ray Davis, 38, no address provided, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Steven James Maxim, 37, no address provided, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony theft of a vehicle/water or aircraft.
Darrion Detrell Hughes, 25, 442 S. 17th St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Darrion Detrell Hughes, 25, 442 S. 17th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Jakey Allen Mitchell, 42, 402 E. Kansas Ave., one year in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Joshua Dean Polley, 38, 3626 S. 17th St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Christopher Michael Young, 27, 3919 Paseo Drive, four months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing.
Daniel L. Kelley, 36, 2426 Olive St., 86 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Tucker Wayne Baker, 21, 1217 N. Seventh St., four years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Amanda Sue Farmer, 31, 2312 Jules St., two years of probation for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Amanda Sue Farmer, 31, 2312 Jules St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Mary Lorene Launius, 46, 1601 Faraon St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Pashion Lenea Wilson, 22, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Casey Wayne Yarger, 37, Dayton, Montana, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Fined
Cathy Jo Jones, 56, 208 Dogwood St., $200 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Tyler Ray Gene Dickens, 30, 1711 Center St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Tyler Ray Gene Dickens, 30, 1711 Center St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death.
Suspended sentence
Kristy Jo Bunton, 32, 5700 S.W. Lakefront Lane, four years of probation for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Thomas E. Freeland, 27, Victorville, California, three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Terence William Killoren, 49, 1527 S. 12th St., two years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Michelle D. Justus, 35, 2216 S. Leonard Road, four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Amy Renee Loy, 40, 1101 S. 20th St., four years of probation for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Ryan Dean Hendrix, 44, 6307 Washington St., 27 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for 27 days served and court costs waived.
Eric D. A. Stiers, 45, 616 S. Ninth St., 84 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 44 days served and court costs waived.
Deshon Goodwin Jones, 26, 722½ N. 10th St., 84 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 79 days served.
Joseph Anthony Delucio Jr., 31, 6624 Washington St., 112 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 37 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Elizabeth R. McCourt, 33, 818 S. 16th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Keith Gregory Allen II, 46, 720 S. 23rd St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Jennifer M. Bellomy, 39, 2010 Jamesport St., one year of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Henry Chester Jr., 63, 114 S. 12th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Amy Aileen Crawford, 50, 2719 Edmond St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Tyson Joseph Henderson, 22, 2701 Penn St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Ronnie Scofield, 38, Rushville, Missouri, $25 fine for misdemeanor failure to register vehicle and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
JailedJeramiah K. Andries, 29, 3110 Olive St., 15 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage with credit given for 15 days served and court costs waived.
Caleb J. Hux, 29, 5208 Junior Drive, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 16 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Luke A. Archer, 37, 2502 Ashland Ave., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
April Sue Jeffers, 35, 1216 Mt. Zion Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
William R. Carter Jr., 35, 1801 Vernon St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Mariah Dominique Stone, 21, 2315 Glenn Drive, six months of probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Jessica Mae Coats, 31, 301 Yale St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Edgar Alejandro Martinez Jr., 32, 1024 S. 24th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Edgar Alejandro Martinez Jr., 32, 1024 S. 24th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility.
Schuyler Trenton Penland, 26, 219 E. Colorado Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor failure to comply with Halloween-related restrictions for sex offenders and court costs waived.
Fined
Eric Antonia Turner, 49, Lexington, Kentucky, $29 fine for misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.