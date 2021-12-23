Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Renee Frances Quimby, 45, no address provided, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 32 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
James Allen Fanning, 60, 1817 S. 13th St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft with credit given for 187 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Amber Nicole Lowder, 33, 2702 Patee St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 131 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Amber Nicole Lowder, 33, 2702 Patee St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 205 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Kimberly R. Meers, 49, 2714 Maurice Drive, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving with suspended/revoked license.
Kimberly R. Meers, 49, 2714 Maurice Drive, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle.
Jailed
Samuel Wesley Schellhorn, 47, 3503 Jackson St., four months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft with credit given for 67 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Santina Kay Campbell, 39, P.O. Box 723, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Rene L. Thomas, 35, Kansas City, Kansas, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft with credit given for 61 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jacob Daniel Wegenka, 40, 3904 East Hills Drive, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony violation of a protection order with credit given for 22 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jacob Daniel Wegenka, 40, 3904 East Hills Drive, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony violation of a protection order with credit given for 11 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
James R. McClain, 43, 1521 Prospect Ave., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault.
Amber Jo Grable, 35, 1275 N.W. 26th Road, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft with credit given for 119 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Amber Jo Grable, 35, 1275 N.W. 26th Road, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Christopher W. Roberts, 30, 1015 S. 11th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Kyle Wayne Bradley, 33, 1815 Crescent Drive, five years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Sheila M. Hicks, 48, 6002 Gordon Ave., three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Anthony M. Edwards, 30, 1905 Rosewood Terrace, four years of probation for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Anthony M. Edwards, 30, 1905 Rosewood Terrace, four years of probation for felony passing a bad check.
David Benjamin Hopp, 32, 2715 Frederick Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Derek Michael Lloyd Easter, 33, Rushville, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Amber Renae Thomas, 35, Rosendale, Missouri, three years of probation for felony assault and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Philip Cossman, 60, 1608 Holman St., three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Wyatt L. Gardner, 19, Rushville, Missouri, five years of probation for felony involuntary manslaughter and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Brian Keith McClain, 49, 2707 S. 25th St., four years of probation for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Rian Nicole Andres, 35, 4803 Juniper Lane, 22 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 22 days served and court costs waived.
Tanner Ray Young, 20, no address provided, 86 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor trespassing with credit given for 31 days served and court costs waived.
Anna S. Allison, 34, 5522 Claremont St., seven days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with a person less than 17 years old in the vehicle.
Ferroll Barber, 43, 4502 S.E. US Highway 169, 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 90 days served.
Logan Daniel Cordonnier, 28, 719 Trevillian Drive, 154 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 53 days served.
Kolby Gene Grippando, 27, Jefferson City, Missouri, 86 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for 28 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Brandon Lee Norris, 36, 1318 N. 12th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Courtney Denise Metcalfe, 20, Hazelwood, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Charles Thomas Owens, 44, 7601 S.E. King Hill Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Kristen Nichole Martin, 33, 3613 S.W. Christie Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Nathaniel Eugene Rollett, 37, Gorham, Kansas, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Joey Everett Jonas, 28, 1708 N. Second St., 20 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 20 days served.
Suspended sentence
Jude Christina Borske, 46, 1320 N. 27th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and court costs waived.
Mary Beth Silvey, 44, 3111 Felix St., two years of probation for misdemeanor fraudulent use of credit/debit device.
Jeremiah Lynn Latour, 30, 1433 N. 13th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Kimberly Nicole Mercer, 39, 218 Wilmer Lane, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Fined
Danielle Rae Hughes, 27, 2006 Penn St., $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
