Division 3
Judge Patrick K. Robb
Prison
Allen Dale Matthews, 56, 708 S. 20th, five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for probation violation for felony possession of controlled substance.
Allen Dale Matthews, 56, 708 S. 20th, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for probation violation for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jacob Mark Holder, 29, 3108 Burnside, three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting/interfering with arrest.
Jailed
Daniel Robert Embrey III, 41, 2601 Green Valley Road, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death with credit given for 109 days served.
Division 4
Judge Daniel F. Kellogg
Suspended Sentence
Madison P. Lawrentiew, 26, Kansas City, Kansas, four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Kate H. Schaefer
Jailed
Loren Evan Lamkin, 70, 2419 N. 32nd St., 27 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 27 days served.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Jeffry Fritz, 47, 309 N. 16th St., two days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for two days served.
Michael Ryan C. Butterfield, 28, no address provided, 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for probation violation and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Korey Lynn Barnhill, 33, Gower, Missouri, 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing and court costs waived.
David Dean Potts Jr., 36, 2106 Walnut St., 90 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Armando Jose Bozo Munos, 25, The Colony, Texas, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Hunter Aaron Armstrong, 21, 2723 Mansfield Road, two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Luke L. Crawford, 28, 201 E. Valley two years of probation for misdemeanor refusing to obey to firefighter in the proper discharge of their duties.
Jack E. Klawhuhn, 54, Saint Marys, Georgia, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Paw Pree, 30, Kansas City, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Gary E. Hicks, 55, Kansas City, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and court costs waived.
