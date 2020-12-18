placeholder_court2

Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Prison

Susan Diane Miller-Murphy,

41, 904 Alabama St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Joseph S. Lowe, 60, 726 S. 23rd St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving with suspended/revoked license and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Joseph S. Lowe, 60, 726 S. 23rd St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Brittany M. Reynolds, 33, 701 S. Seventh St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Sarah Arleene Welch, 39, 902 S. 17th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Fined

Chloe Jaqelyn Mari Schultz, 26, 3513 E. Lantern Lane, $100 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Jailed

Susan Diane Miller-Murphy, 41, 904 Alabama St., 45 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 29 days served and court costs waived.

Suspended sentence

Daniel Earl Weaver, 34, Clinton, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.

Division 6

Judge Rebecca Spencer

Jailed

Larry Alan White, 50, 1211 S. 18th St., 17 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 17 days served and court costs waived.

Suspended sentence

Andrew Roy Jones, 46, 911 N. 12th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.