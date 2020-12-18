Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Susan Diane Miller-Murphy,
41, 904 Alabama St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Joseph S. Lowe, 60, 726 S. 23rd St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving with suspended/revoked license and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Joseph S. Lowe, 60, 726 S. 23rd St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Brittany M. Reynolds, 33, 701 S. Seventh St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Sarah Arleene Welch, 39, 902 S. 17th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Fined
Chloe Jaqelyn Mari Schultz, 26, 3513 E. Lantern Lane, $100 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Susan Diane Miller-Murphy, 41, 904 Alabama St., 45 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 29 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Daniel Earl Weaver, 34, Clinton, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Larry Alan White, 50, 1211 S. 18th St., 17 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 17 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Andrew Roy Jones, 46, 911 N. 12th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.