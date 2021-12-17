Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Alexander A. Wyble, 23, 8649 County Road 392, 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony enticement/attempted enticement of a child with credit given for 391 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Kolby Gene Grippando, 27, 4302 N. Hillview Circle, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery with credit given for 442 days served.
Suspended sentence
Jonny Byrne Trotter, 60, 5700 S.W. Lakefront Lane, four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Christopher W. Roberts, 30, 1015 S. 11th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property.
Christopher W. Roberts, 30, 1015 S. 11th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting/interfering with arrest.
Christopher W. Roberts, 30, 1015 S. 11th St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing.
Jailed
Donnita Lynn Payne, 45, 2023 N. Fourth St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 53 days served.
Suspended sentence
Tiffany Nicole Holmes, 31, 2828 Patee St., four years of probation for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Tiffany Nicole Holmes, 31, 2828 Patee St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Lapaul D. Young Sr., 35, 3011 Squire Lane, three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Dy Ifraim, 30, no address provided, 84 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 29 days served and court costs waived.
Carlos Saenz-Tercero, 23, 221 Virginia St., 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 28 days served and court costs waived.
Larry Alan White, 51, 3305 Faraon St., 56 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 32 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Christian Parker Matthews, 39, 4004 Abersold Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
April Ann Moore, 42, 704 Woodson St., one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Dy Ifraim, 30, no address provided, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Bobby Jermyn Hughes, 44, 3136 Faraon St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Shannon Joseph Lafollette, 47, Easton, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Fined
Nathan J. Bowen, 38, Rushville, Missouri, $50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Nathan J. Bowen, 38, Rushville, Missouri, $50 fine for misdemeanor failure to drive on the right half of roadway with sufficient width.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Isaac Riley Banks, 33, 818 Pendleton St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for six months served and court costs waived.
Travis Westley Trauernicht, 38, 219 N. 13th St., 32 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest with credit given for 32 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Luke A. Schaefer, 23, Omaha, Nebraska, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Antonio Hernandez, 55, 4615 King Hill Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor assault and court costs waived.
Frankie Thomas Hicks Jr., 41, 604 Green St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
James F. Dill, 33, Cameron, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Jeremy Wryland Ackerman, 34, 6612 Mack St., two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Timothy Jacob Palmer, 36, 604 E. Kansas Ave., two years of probation for misdemeanor domestic assault and court costs waived.
Korbie Handley, 20, 5010 Mockingbird Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Breann Janell Wolfenbarger, 32, 1300 S. 11th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Christopher I. Pogue, 41, Raytown, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Kevin C. Cotter, 48, Boonville, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
