Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Mark James Hamaker, 34, 2914 Monterey St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Isaac Washington Moore, 37, Jackson, Mississippi, six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony discharging a firearm at/from vehicle or at person/habitable building and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Tyler Dewayne Gleason, 22, no address provided, four years of probation for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Brett D. Phelps, 29, no address provided, four years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Susan Diane Miller-Murphy, 41, 904 Alabama St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Kayla M. Everall, 34, 514 Ninth St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Kayla M. Everall, 34, 514 Ninth St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Adam Lee Clark, 35, Bowling Green, Missouri, 110 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony failure to register as a sex offender and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Deanna L. Martin, 47, 1823 Randolph St., three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Taylor J. Schumacher, 19, 2420 Walnut St., three years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Deliah K. Cullen-Cavalier, 27, 5505 S.W. Lakefront Lane, three years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Lee R. Estes, 50, 207 Wyoming St., two years of probation for felony attempted possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Patrick O’Dell Johnson, 32, 301 W. Kansas Ave., 71 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 71 days served.
Robert D. Raith, 44, 514 S. Ninth St., 68 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 68 days served.
Bette Jane Smith, 29, 909 S. 23rd St., 61 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport with credit given for 61 days served.
Jason Scott Johnson, 41, 509 Middleton, 86 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for 22 days served and court costs waived.
Raymond Louis Peden, 60, 1319 N. 15th St., 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 28 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Cheyenne Griswold, 26, 3106 N. Eighth St., one year of probation for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and court costs waived.
Adam Glenn Seward, 27, 210 E. Cliff St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and court costs waived.
Chrystyna M. Way, 31, 1807 N. 36th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Rachael Ann Butrum, 42, 2629 S.W. State Route U, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Rachael Ann Butrum, 42, 2629 S.W. State Route U, six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to signal or improper signaling when stopping/turning and court costs waived.
Austin M. Couch, 27, 55 E. Valley St., one year of probation for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
Bethany M. Oulman, 28, 2404 Pacific St., six months of probation for misdemeanor stealing.
Jameson Arthur Owens, 35, 5319 Swift St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.
Cody D. Icke, 35, Savannah, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
River Page, 22, Stewartsville, Missouri, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Fined
Michael S. Grieme, 23, Savannah, Missouri, $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Brandy Calene Rauch, 43, 3401 Jackson St., $25 fine for misdemeanor trespassing.
Richard J. Haven, 42, 1605 Buchingham St., $200 fine for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Douglas Scott Wilson, 57, Union Star, Missouri, $50 fine for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
Luke Dylan Watson, 22, 1115 S. 11th St., seven days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for seven days served and court costs waived.
Alejandro Alex Farias, 44, 2406 Lafayette St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
James C. Curtman, 29, 2624 Faraon St., four days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor terroristic threats with credit given for four days served.
Suspended sentence
Francisco Roman-Rosales, 48, 2308 N. 36th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Karessa Louise Salvatore, 31, Marshall, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor trespassing and court costs waived.
Travis W. Randall, 46, 1210 S. 25th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport.
Sheldon S. Singian, 25, 2721 Faraon St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Terisa K. Buckner, 38, 2121 S. Riverside Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Nicholas Gage Cave, 21, 7508 S.E. 32nd Road, six months of probation for misdemeanor assault.
Fined
Christopher Ray French, 36, Savannah, Missouri, $25.50 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.