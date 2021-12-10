Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Dakota James Keck, 35, 2315 S. Fourth St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death with credit given for 63 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Caitlyn McKenzy Wilhite, 23, 1307 Francis St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary with credit given for 62 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Makayla Lee Banks, 25, 1206 Angelique St., five years of probation for felony tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Jack Dempsey Bozarth, 47, 807 N. 10th St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Nicole Marie Nichols, 30, 2828 Patee St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Ashley Nichole Marcum, 31, Joplin, Missouri, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
Rusty J. Rollett, 42, Kansas City, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest by fleeing — creating a substantial risk of injury or death with credit given for 66 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
John D. Perry, 46, 619 N. Sixth St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle.
Sutton Alexander Mattucks, 28, 2863 S.E. Barnett Road, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery.
Bishop R. Simpson, 19, Amazonia, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing a vehicle/water or aircraft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Jeffrey T. Marschel Jr., 38, 2041 1/2 Sacramento St., 110 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony property damage with credit given for 110 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jeffrey T. Marschel Jr., 38, 2041 1/2 Sacramento St., 158 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 158 days served and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
Lukas A. Snapp, 37, Savannah, Missouri, three years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Toby Christopher Hartig, 27, 1908 Faraon St., four years of probation for felony property damage and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Darrin S. Holt, 57, 2841 S.E. Galvin Road, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Clazell Wallace, 23, Phoenix, Arizona, two years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Jacob E. Jonas, 28, no address provided, four years of probation for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
Angel Martinez-Torres, 39, 1905 Lion Road, 28 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 28 days served and court costs waived.
Damien L. Wykert, 24, 1608 Buchanan Ave., seven days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest with credit given for seven days served and court costs waived.
Travis M. Higgins, 38, 1900 Agency Road, 23 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 23 days served and court costs waived.
Suspended sentence
Heather Marie Moore, 35, Highland, Kansas, four months of probation for misdemeanor passing a bad check and court costs waived.
Wesley Dean Russell II, 42, 2205 Tri-Level Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.
Brandon Lee Minor, 27, Florissant, Missouri, one year of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and court costs waived.
Madison Paige Throckmorton, 25, 2718 Seneca St., two years of probation for misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Sarah Irene Sommers, 29, 2714 Jules St., two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the vehicle.
Miles Daniel McNutt, 39, Elwood, Kansas, two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Jailed
David D. Pritchett, 47, 2436 S. 12th St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
Tucker James Autenrieth, 24, 705 N. Ninth St., 60 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor receiving stolen property with credit given for 60 days served and court costs waived.
Spencer Curtis Jones, 34, 501 Ohio St., 39 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of a protection order with credit given for 39 days served and court costs waived.
John Kenneth Steele, 55, 223 W. Isabelle St., four days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor stealing with credit given for two days served.
Suspended sentence
Dawn Renar Morris, 24, McPherson, Kansas, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Bradley E. Pack, 38, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and court costs waived.
Haley Diana Elisab Justus, 25, 1309½ Penn St., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Jamie A. Jones, 29, 1602 Brookside Drive, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Colby Eugene Williams, 27, 2511 St. Joseph Ave., six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Skylar Alexus Busenbarrick, 25, Atchison, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
David D. Pritchett, 47, 2436 S. 12th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Nicholas Anthony Poirier, 31, Wathena, Kansas, six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license.
Brandon Michael Balsamo, 41, no address provided, six months of probation for misdemeanor trespassing and court costs waived.
