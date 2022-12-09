Circuit courts for Dec. 10 News-Press NOW Dec 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Division 3 Judge Patrick K. RobbPrisonWillie Albert Jacobs, 40, 2718 Lafayette St., five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony second-degree burglary.JailedHeidi Ann Dickenson, 34, 3824 Terrace Ave., 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance with credit given for 44 days served.Suspended sentenceJennifer Lynn Boos, 42, Wathena, Kansas, four years of probation for felony identity theft and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Division 4 Judge Daniel F. KelloggPrisonZachary Dale Bernard, 30, 723 S 17th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.Harry Newton Ritzinger, 50, 709 S 16th St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony resisting arrest/interfering with arrest.Harry Newton Ritzinger, 50, 709 S 16th St., six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for unlawful possession of a firearm.Division 6 Judge Rebecca SpencerJailedDaniel Robert Embrey III, 41, 2601 Green Valley Road, one year in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult and court costs waived.Suspended sentenceTaylor Ann Morgan, 34, 3014 Beck, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Scott Ryan Evans, 43, 2204 Jules St., two years of probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.Wyatt H. Marshall, 19, 7650 SE State Route FF, two years of probation for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.Kerri R. Moore, 42, 1613 Olive, two years probation for misdemeanor non-support and court costs waived.Adrian Brett Pearson, 40, 2906 Jennifer Lane, four years of probation for felony non-support and court costs waived.Nathan Lavern Gabriel, 39, 2704 Patee St., two years of probation for non-support and court costs waived. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Misdemeanor Probation Felony Law Crime Criminal Law Assault Possession Cost Buchanan County Fine Steven J. Wance Savannah Violation Missouri Suspended Sentence Scottie Ryan Briner Months Jail While Stealing Controlled Substance Melissa Ann Chavez Jeremy Dean Long Missouri Department Of Corrections Theft Credit Shawn Robert Grieme St. Louis Raymond Dean Younce Jr. Rebecca Spencer Richard E. Jones Brian Randy Barnes Andre Martinez Harris David Lee Taylor Johnathon Chambers Robbery Kansas City Resisting Arrest Daniel Kellogg Atchison Allen A. Scholtens Jacob J. Mackie Isaiah Austin Sprague Derek Lee Fitzpatrick N. Prison Mary Beth Silvey Drug Aircraft Fee Nathaniel Darrell Hayward Leavenworth Vehicle Responsibility Jeremy Wryland Ackerman Keith Marquart Cody Lee Joswick Address Revoke Travis W. Mann Patrick Robb Ottumwa Kathleen M. Schwabe John Luke Szesny Dominic Learae Hecker Michael O. Brisby Adiel Gomez-fernandez Burglary Robin Christopher Manns Road Carlos Emanuel Clark Jacob Davis Paraphernalia Platte City Pleasant Hill Justin Tyler Berry Nicholas David Bell Devin Blake Poling Driving Belle Glade Month Day Defendant Rape Wayne R. Bruns Marijuana Offense Jessie James Economics Travis J. Mitchell Arrears Dearborn Christopher Dion Keck Troy Kansas Brent Tyler Rhyne Identity Theft Patrick K. Robb Daniel Robert Embrey Iii Taylor Ann Morgan Scott Ryan Evans Wyatt H. 